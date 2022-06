It is roughly the shape of an arc and is bordered to the west and north by the park lands which surround the Chattahoochee River. Peachtree city is 20 miles southwest from Atlanta. It's easily accessible via Interstate 75 or 85. The community is connected to Fulton, Coweta, and Clayton Counties by State Highways 54 & 74. Express commuter bus and/or train service is available just outside of Peachtree City and across the metro area, and many have direct-to-Midtown/Downtown routes.

1 DAY AGO