ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Out of the Blue: 2022 Michigan OL, TE preview

By AndrewBailey
Maize n Brew
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their series breaking down every position group for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines. This week, they turn their attention to two of the most-proven groups on the team: offensive line and tight ends. The boys discuss the importance...

www.maizenbrew.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Michigan football unveils 2021 Big Ten Championship rings

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program are coming off a Big Ten Championship victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes and their first ever College Football Playoff appearance. Heading into the 2022 season, expectations are high for the Wolverines to once again compete at a high level. But we have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Ryan Hayes’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Last season, the Michigan Wolverines boasted an award-winning offensive line that helped push them past Ohio State and eventually win the Big Ten Championship. Three starters from that unit return in 2022, with fifth-year left tackle Ryan Hayes being one of them to anchor the blindside for Michigan quarterbacks. Let’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Former Duke G Joey Baker commits to Michigan

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have added a little bit of three-point shooting and a dash of veteran leadership to next year’s group, as former Duke Blue Devils shooting guard Joey Baker committed to Michigan, as first reported by Jason Jordan. Baker appeared in 89 games in four...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Maize n Brew

2022 Maize Out opponent revealed for Michigan football

Last season, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in one of the most incredible atmospheres at the Big House in recent memory — under the lights with 110,000+ people wearing only maize. It was such a success that the program decided to host another Maize Out game for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Entire official visitors list for 2022 Victors Weekend

Michigan’s main recruiting event of the summer is upon us, Victors Weekend. The program will be hosting several top targets, as well as most of the commits to kickstart the recruiting class and hopefully land a few more players. Here is the full list of expected visitors. Commits. West...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
100.7 WITL

Fish Story: The Unique Taste That’s Gone From Michigan Forever

When I was a kid living near downtown Flint, my grandparents would drive up from Swartz Creek to pick me and my brother up and take us to church with them. Sundays were usually the only day of the week that we might get to eat out. Often times we'd go to KFC or McDonald's, but my favorite times were the ones that we got to go to Arthur Treacher's.
FLINT, MI
MetroTimes

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

You ever just look at a home and envision what type of person or family lives there?. That's what happened when we saw this Sterling Heights bachelor pad listed for sale. Located at 11957 Canterbury Dr., the four-bedroom, three-bathroom modern home has some pretty cool features. There's a built-in fish...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
MLive.com

History-seeking St. Mary’s and Grosse Pointe North roll into D1 baseball state finals

EAST LANSING, MI – Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sits one game away from history. And Grosse Pointe North stands in its path. Two proud programs collide in the Division 1 high school baseball state final at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Michigan State University’s McLane Stadium after St. Mary’s blanked Forest Hills Northern 9-0 and Grosse Pointe North downed Battle Creek Lakeview 8-0 in Friday’s semifinal action.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit rapper Obie Trice held in Oakland Co. Jail again

Obie Trice, the Eminem protege and Detroit rap artist, is in the Oakland County Jail again, according to the sheriff's office. Trice was admitted into the jail at about 5 p.m. Thursday after he was arraigned in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone, according to the office and court records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of The Blue#Google Podcasts#Maize#American Football#Michigan Ol#Te#Android#Apple Spotify
hourdetroit.com

A Closer Look at The Fisher Building

A 29-story art deco masterpiece that anchors the New Center area, the Fisher Building endures as a symbol of the auto-infused affluence that characterized 1920s Detroit. Commissioned by the seven Fisher brothers and financed by their sale of Fisher Body Co. to General Motors in 1926, the structure was originally intended to be just one of three buildings along West Grand Boulevard. A mirror-opposite copy would have anchored the opposite end at Third Avenue, with both edifices bookending a majestic 60-story version in the center. The brothers saw the towers as a gift to the city that brought them remarkable success. Unfortunately, the arrival of the Great Depression forced the plan to be abbreviated. Today, the Fisher Building is a National Historic Landmark and is included in the National Register of Historic Places. Ground was broken on Aug. 22, 1927. Construction was completed just 15 months later.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The 6 best Italian sub sandwiches in Macomb County

You could say I was inspired to write about Italian submarine sandwiches by the guide to Macomb County dining that I compiled this week. Honestly, though, a good Italian sub on fresh bread with quality meat, cheese and a great sauce has been my go-to lunch for years. Largely due to the many Italian delis and markets, I've found that the city's east side suburbs are a great place to locate a fantastic sandwich.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

These are the businesses that recently opened, closed around metro Detroit

Warmer weather means more activity. It also seems to bring more business to town. There's been a flurry of business moves across the region the past month, with plenty of new shops openings and closing their doors across the Hometown Life area. Here's what opened and closed its doors this past month as flowers bloomed and sunnier days arrived.
FARMINGTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Google
fox2detroit.com

$1M of new Raptor F-150 trucks stolen from Ford plant in Dearborn

FOX 2 - A million dollars worth of brand new pickup trucks were stolen from a Ford plant in Dearborn. Ford Motor Co reported the F-150 Raptor pickups missing last Friday from its Dearborn truck plant, 3001 Miller Road, near I-94. Since then, they've recovered 13 of the high-end off-road...
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 arrested after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A nice getaway on a hot day is to the beach, but that was interrupted by gunshots Wednesday night at Stony Creek Metropark. Officials say that three people are in custody after shots were fired amid a believed altercation. UPDATE: Teen who fired shot at...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy