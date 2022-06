The Notre Dame baseball team is taking the College World Series by storm, a process that started with an improbable run last season. For the 2022 Notre Dame baseball team, the contributions have been up and down the roster, from veteran players to some star freshmen. Throughout the 2022 season, the Irish proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the country, even if they were not awarded a regional when the NCAA Tournament kicked off.

