Rome, NY

Cupp, Carlo take second at Four-Ball tournament

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team of Rome’s Lauren Cupp and Oriskany’s Pennie Carlo weren’t able to close a gap in the fourth New York State women’s amateur Four-Ball tournament. Victoria Leach and Julia Zigrossi held on to a one-stroke lead down the...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Oriskany grad Enos helps Utica Blue Sox to PGCBL win

UTICA —The Utica Blue Sox were propelled by six runs total in the fifth and sixth innings Wednesday in a 8-3 win over the Geneva Red Wings at Murnane Field. With the win, the Blue Sox improve to 6-3 overall in their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season. The...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of June 17

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers. Bill Keim, June 16, on the 140-yard No. 5 hole at Meadowbrook using a 3-iron. The Course Superintendent’s shot was witnessed by Jim Kusche, Chuck Hausman & Bennie Duckett. Forrest Seguin, June 15, on...
GOLF
Oneida Dispatch

Vernon Downs Results for June 17, 2022

VERNON DOWNS RESULTS FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022 12:15 AM. Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000. NEW YORK EXCELSIOR “A” SERIES 3 Year Old Fillies – 1st Division (Declaration Fee – $300 + $26.30 Starting Fee) 5 Tony’s Mom (S. Zeron) $8.10 $4.10 $2.50. 1 Jacana...
VERNON, NY
Oriskany, NY
Romesentinel.com

Blue Sox to host Autism Acceptance Night

UTICA — The Utica Blue Sox will Autism Acceptance Night on Friday, June 24. The team will wear special themed uniforms sponsored by the Kelberman Center, which will be auctioned off during the game. The event is being done in partnership with the Kelberman Center and Birch Wealth Management....
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: Camden’s Moran Post holds Utica scoreless for District V Legion baseball win; Ilion beats Smith Post in high-scoring affair

Moran Post scored three early runs and beat visiting Utica Post Wednesday in District V American Legion baseball. Statistics for Moran were not submitted. Utica starting pitcher Juan Baez took the loss. He allowed three runs, two of them earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered four hits and walked seven batters while striking out four.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro seniors receive their diplomas

UTICA, NY - The Whitesboro high school graduating class of 2022 made it official Saturday morning. After years of studying and hard work, not to mention dealing with a global pandemic that forced them to attend classes virtually, these young men and women walked across the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center to receive their diplomas.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Angelo A. Sacco

Angelo A. Sacco, 92, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Siegenthaler Center with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1930, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Paul and Theresa DeFazio Sacco. He was a graduate of Proctor High School. Angelo married the love of his life Juliann (Julie) Emma on April 11, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica. He started his working career with Griffiss Air Force Base and later worked at General Electric. Angelo was very proud to be the founder of J. M. Door Co. Inc., in Utica and continued working there until he was 90.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro woman on president’s list

WHITESBORO — Kaitlynn Conte, of Whitesboro, has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Francis University, according to a university announcement. Conte is an accounting/accelerated master’s of business administration major.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Branden L. Allen

Branden L. Allen (Nardy), 29, of Rome passed away unexpectedly Monday June 13, 2022. He was born November 5, 1992, in Rome, New York. Branden was the son of William J. Allen Jr. and Lillian M. Allen. He enjoyed cooking, gaming, and spending time with his family and friends. Branden...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

22 Dyett Fund Grant winners announced at ceremony

ROME — A reception for Dyett Fund Grant winners took place Thursday at the Teugega County Club, 6801 Golf Course Road. The funds are granted through the Rome Community Foundation and were awarded to 22 graduating seniors from Rome Free Academy. The grants, which vary in amounts but can...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oriskany Falls scholar receives bachelor’s degree

ORISKANY FALLS — Dianna James, of Oriskany Falls, has graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College, according to an announcement by the college. James, who majored in psychology, received her degree during an in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22.
ORISKANY FALLS, NY
localsyr.com

Local high school graduation schedule

(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!. While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many...
Romesentinel.com

Jessie Baker

Jessie I. “Tootsie” Baker, 83, of Rome, NY, formerly of the Camden area passed away June 11, 2022, at the home of her daughter. Tootsie was born August 31, 1938, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Walter and Jessie Irish Baker. She enjoyed knitting, anything Coca Cola, playing dice, cards and her video games. Tootsie also loved spending time with her family and had a passion for little mice collectables.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Nine local teens to attend Boys’ State

HOLLAND PATENT — The Leon R. Roberts American Legion Post 161 hosted an informational meeting for several high school juniors who will attend Boys’ State at Morrisville State College later this month. Participants are selected for the program following an extensive application and review process, according to officials. The American Legion Boys’ State is a week-long program that immerses high school youth in citizenship and leadership training, according to the local announcement by Sons of the American Legion Adjutant Mike Parker of Roberts Post 161.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marilyn Clara (Rost) Sidoran

Marilyn Clara Rost Sidoran, 86, of Camden died on June 14, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital. Born October 15, 1935, in Greece, NY, she was the daughter of Ernest and Albina (Tomeck) Rost. Marilyn was raised in Rochester and then Schenectady, NY, before attending St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY where she earned her bachelor’s degree in government. Marilyn worked in the Camden School District as a substitute teacher and later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education, and worked toward improving literacy.
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

South Lewis lauds young scholars

TURIN — The Morgan Lewis Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony at South Lewis Middle School on Wednesday, June 8. The National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) recognizes the outstanding middle school students who apply for membership and are selected by meeting strict criteria, district officials said in an announcement.
TURIN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sorority awards pair of scholarships

UTICA — The Nu Psi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has awarded Community Service Scholarships to a pair of local students. Members of the group raised money which was then given as scholarships to two graduating high school students in the area to offset college tuition costs of college tuition.
WHITESBORO, NY

