ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Blood drive scheduled at Faith Lutheran Church

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago

Faith Lutheran Church, 2320 N. Kickapoo, Lincoln, will host a blood drive in memory of Caroyln Fults from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the church. Masks and appointments are necessary.

Fults was a lifelong Lincoln resident and a member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1983. She passed in Feb. 2022. She had multiple surgeries and medical procedures through her life and giving blood is one way to honor her memory.

To donate, contact Kenda Jones at (217) 737-5052 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60175 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401.

Donors who last gave blood on or before May 3, 2022 are eligible to give at this drive.

Comments / 0

Related
fordcountychronicle.com

Gibson City native pens book, ‘Hugs Help,’ to help others cope with grief

GIBSON CITY — Randy Stocker, who grew up in Gibson City, recently wrote a book on grief and grieving. “Hugs Help” talks about him surviving the death of three family members to a distracted truck driver on July 22, 2003. Killed in the accident near the Bloomington airport were his mother, Jean Stocker, and his two daughters, Jenelle, 19, and Amy, 9.
GIBSON CITY, IL
Herald & Review

Vinnie's Barbee-Q hosting a Father's Day car show in Decatur

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19. It will be held at The Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and the show will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward feeding the homeless. The entry fee is $15.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur woman welcomes her Ukrainian relatives into her home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cheryl Falk’s Decatur home is filled sights and smells of traditional Ukrainian food after recently welcoming relatives who were forced to leave their home in Ukraine. Cheryl first got in touch with her cousin Misha 5 years ago. “Well, my daughter got us Ancestry for...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Lincoln, IL
Society
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Peoria Drive-In Theatre

I have many fond memories of the Peoria Drive-In that was located on Glen Avenue midway between University and War Memorial Drive. When I was a teenager, we used to climb the back fence and go up and watch the movies on the swing sets in Kiddie Land while smoking cigarettes and drinking Cokes from the concession stand.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

5 Men From Pekin Were Present During Original Juneteenth in Texas

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) - Juneteenth commemorates the day the last enslaved Black people were told they were free. 2 years prior Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves, however word didn’t reach those in Galveston, Texas until 1865.. That’s when General Gordon Granger announced Order No....
PEKIN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Here are some C-U Black-owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth

There are many ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Champaign-Urbana, and supporting Black-owned restaurants and bakeries with our orders (and patience for wait times) is one awesome way. When we buy food from Black-owned businesses, we support individuals in our community who excel at creating delicious menus. This intentional celebration of Black chefs and bakers is something that we can do this weekend — and all year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Several rally around alleged hate crime victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of attacking a transgender woman at a Forsyth Casey's made his first appearance in court on Friday. Scott Collins, was charged with a hate crime, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery and criminal damage back in May. While in court on Friday, several gathered outside the...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giving Blood#Faith Lutheran Church#I D
hoiabc.com

Thousands hit the streets in annual Steamboat Classic

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Whether for the 15-kilometer, the 4-mile or the 1-mile, thousands took to Downtown Peoria streets to race in the Steamboat Classic. The nearly 50-year tradition is known as one of the world’s fastest four-mile races, and one of the hardest 15K courses. The four...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Families head to Splash Cove to cool off

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Splash Cove waterpark in Decatur was packed with people this afternoon. Looking to escape the heat, families flocked to the pool to cool off. Lifeguard Aiden Taylor said this week has been the busiest yet. “On these hotter days it gets hectic. I think yesterday...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Increased demand prompts Peoria pool to change hours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Gwynn Family Aquatic Center will be changing its hours in an attempt to balance staff resources with increased demand during Peoria’s bout of extreme heat. Beginning Thursday, June 16, the schedule will be as follows:. 12-3 p.m. Mon-Fri for children 0-12, with a...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
newschannel20.com

Woman in fatal Effingham crash identified

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign County Coroner identified a woman who died in a car crash as Rachel M. Pace. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m. on Friday at a hospital in Urbana. According to police, at around 9:00 a.m. Pace was driving southbound on...
EFFINGHAM, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Rare Brockway seen at Big Rig show in Springfield, IL

EVENT FOLLOW UP: The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention & Truck Show, held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on June 9 - 11, 2022, was quite a show as I suspected it was going to be! There were over 700 trucks on display, from as small as a Chevy Corvair wrecker (yes, a tow truck), up to a bright yellow tractor for oversize loads, with an oversize sleeper that I swear was as big as my first apartment.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Country music fans descend on Bloomington for Tailgate n’ Tallboys

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Country music is taking over the Twin Cities this weekend, for a three day party filled with music and booze. Tailgate n’ Tallboys, one of the largest music festivals in Central Illinois, starts Thursday night and will continue through Saturday at the Interstate Center.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

School board welcomes new member, longtime superintendent bids farewell

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington’s District 87 School Board members on Wednesday appointed a local woman to join them on the board during a meeting which marks the retirement of the district’s longtime superintendent. Valeda Harvey was sworn-in to replace Tammy Houtzel who resigned earlier this...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Two Dead In Separate Weekend Car Crashes

Authorities are investigating two separate fatal accidents in a matter of hours in Sangamon County over the weekend. In the first crash Saturday night, a 68-year-old Springfield woman was killed when her car left the roadway near 11th and Stanford. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no immediate indication on whether she died of injuries from the crash, or had suffered some kind of medical emergency before the car left the roadway.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One dead, two hurt in overnight Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead and two women were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Champaign. Another woman was hurt, but not shot, in the ensuing chaos. Champaign Police responded to the Mach One gas station at Bloomington Road and Prospect Avenue at approximately 1:47 a.m. for a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Woman killed in Sunday morning crash

LOAMI, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Loami. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash near Waverly and Maxwell Hall Roads at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday. When deputies responded, they found an SUV in a nearby creek; it was not submerged. Deputies found the […]
LOAMI, IL
The Courier

The Courier

310
Followers
533
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lincoln, IL from Lincoln Courier.

 http://lincolncourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy