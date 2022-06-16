ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bluff, TN

White Bluff to vote on tax hike again. Town leaders explain why.

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
White Bluff residents will see a second consecutive property tax increase this year if the town council approves the 2022-2023 proposed budget on July 5.

White Bluff Mayor Linda Hayes said the 5-cent tax hike is necessary to “partially counteract inflation and rising expenses." The new tax rate would 60 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The town council approved the budget on first vote at its June 7 meeting.

"Inflation and rising costs require us to constantly monitor our expenses and revenue streams,” said Hayes as part of her budget presentation to the council. “Community growth requires consideration of our staffing, equipment and technology needs, both for now and in the future."

Besides some exceptions, Hayes said the town’s budget is  "generally status quo.”

Here are the highlights:

-Increased paid hours for the town's fire department.

-Up to 3 percent salary increase for town employees.

-Equipment and technology upgrades for police, street and administrative departments.

-Incorporation of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

-Fire chief has discretion to increase the hours of existing part-time firefighters or bring on an additional part-time firefighter. Increase of about $27,000.

Last year, a 5-cent tax increase was also approved for the current 2021-2022 budget. Hayes said then that higher costs “require us to take a hard look at our expenses and revenue streams.”

"Unprecedented growth requires consideration to our staffing, both existing and future,” she added.

The numbers

The following are some of the projected revenues and expenses items of note in the White Bluff 2022-2023 budget:

- Property tax revenues: $535,000

- Local sales tax revenues: $720,000

- New construction permits: $75,000

- Total income: $4.65 million

-Total expenses: $2.5 million

