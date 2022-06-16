ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Ways to cope with the Saharan Dust

By Jessica Rivera
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sJvg_0gCc84vL00

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Saharan Dust has made its way here in Texas and we’re seeing the effects.

The Saharan dust cloud covering the air in parts of Texas has the potential to cause problems for people with asthma, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

An allergy expert at Baylor College of Medicine offers tips on coping with the dust.

Individuals with seasonal allergies may encounter the typical bout of runny noses, sore throats, and itchy eyes, according to Dr. David Corry, Professor of Medicine in the section of immunology, allergy, and rheumatology at Baylor.

With COVID numbers on the rise, doctors are concerned that more individuals who have COVID may experience respiratory problems while the dust is in the air.

“The hallmark is usually a fever. Not everyone gets a fever, but that’s generally going to be your primary difference. Another symptom that you might look out for is fatigue. A lot of people report fatigue and feeling rundown in the beginning stages of COVID,” says Stephanie Alvey, with the Waco McLennan Public Health District.

Corry offers the following tips:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible while the dust is in the air or wear a mask while outside
  • Run a HEPA filter indoors to purify air, especially in the bedroom
  • Patients who use rescue or controlling medications for pulmonary conditions should have them on hand at all times and use as prescribed
  • Seek professional-medical advice at the first sign of difficulty breathing
  • For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays might be helpful
  • If you are experiencing a sore throat and runny nose and are unsure whether it is COVID, get tested
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Free dental clinic underway at Texas High

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation is offering a free dental clinic to Texarkana area residents. More than 25 licensed dentists and 150 other volunteers are participating in the two-day Texas Mission of Mercy. CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System is partnering with the dental association to make...
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KXAN

Texas smashes record employment high again

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers. The numbers show continuing economic expansion, as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month – more than any other state – and again, smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100. Gov. Abbott says, “Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Expert says renewable energy is keeping Texans’ lights on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As record heat continues across central Texas, more people turn to their AC to cool down, but how is that affecting the Texas energy grid? “We hit a new record this summer hitting over 75 gigawatts just a few days ago,” said Luke Metzger with Environment Texas. “These extreme heat temperatures can […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coping#Seasonal Allergies#Saharan#Run A Hepa
News Channel 25

Texas town without drinking water as temperatures soar

Residents in Odessa, Texas, have been without water since Monday after an aging pipe broke. According to the City of Odessa website, the town is still under a boil water notice, so residents receive bottled water at two distribution sites throughout the city. Crews repaired the water line at 3:45...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Allergy
KEAN 105

Juneteenth Originated in Texas, but Why Do We Celebrate It?

Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, and many don't even know why it's celebrated, much less where it originated. For all intents and purposes, Juneteenth is a celebration of the abolishment of slavery in the United States. As a matter of fact, it's the oldest nationally celebrated remembrance of slavery ending.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Entire Texas city without water in the middle of an unrelenting heat wave

Residents of Odessa, Texas, have little or no water after a water main break forced the city to shut down its entire system on Monday. The city has not determined the cause of the break, which affected around 165,000 people in and around Odessa. Aging infrastructure may have played a role, with officials noting that Odessa’s water system is now about 60 years old.
ODESSA, TX
B106

Here’s Now NOT To Be The Jerk Who Starts a Wildfire in Central Texas

It's not secret that the weather here in Central Texas is ridiculously hot and dry. You could fry an egg on the sidewalk right now, and I'm not even joking. I've done it. With dry, hot conditions and high winds, it's the perfect weather for fires that get out of hand. In fact, Fort Hood had to battle two massive fires earlier this week.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy