Environment

Thursday Midday Forecast: Small rain chances return tomorrow, heat continues

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 10%-20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly clou dy with a 10%-20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly clou dy with a 10%-20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.

