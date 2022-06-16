Thursday Midday Forecast: Small rain chances return tomorrow, heat continues
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 10%-20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly clou dy with a 10%-20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly clou dy with a 10%-20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.
