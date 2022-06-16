ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg City Public School gets a new kitchen equipment grant, honors school nutritionist

By Zoe Collins Rath, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
Petersburg's City School Board recognized Sandra Stokes, the school's School Nutrition Director for applying for and getting the Winston Equipment Grant for school meals, worth up to $100,000.

"When the Winston grant came up, it was for hot holding equipment and a lot of our holding equipment has been failing," said Stokes.

The money from the grant should help make things run smoother in the kitchens for the eight schools that have to feed thousands of students. Applying for the grant had the hope of having things run smoother in the kitchen with there being failing equipment, supply issues, and staffing shortages.

"At the high school, I have two employees that have been working for the last couple of weeks out of a staff of eight," she explained.

Due to these problems that may happen during lunch prep, the kitchen staff has to batch cook everything so food can be as fresh as possible. But if a unit to keep food warm goes out and has to be repaired, as some have previously been, food has to be kept warm in the oven. The quality of the product can decrease if it lacks moisture.

Sometimes, lunch lines have to close down because of the staff shortage which can make them longer. But Stokes says that it is not a detriment to instructional time and hopes the new warmers, purchased through the grant, will help maintain quality to make sure students get fed.

"The new warmers will continue to allow our nutrition staff to provide hot meals to our students," said Kenneth Pritchett, School Board Chair.

"It's very gratifying for me to be able to come in and be able to change some of these things and see that it makes such a huge difference in a district," she said.

Zoe Collins Rath (she/her/hers) is an award-winning Sports Columnist and Investigative Reporter. She is the Sports and Education reporter for The Progress- Index. For times email her at ZCollinsRath@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @zoe_jordan99.

