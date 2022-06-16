ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Man Sentenced for 2020 Murder Case

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 41-year-old Manitowoc man has been sentenced for a 2020 homicide. Craig W. Holtz pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide back in...

www.seehafernews.com

94.3 Jack FM

More Details Of Fatal Police Shooting In Oconto County

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have released the names of a sheriff’s deputy and a woman he shot and killed during a confrontation last week in Oconto County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Sgt. Jordan Longsine fatally shot Dakota Coleman, 27, on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Road on June 8.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere home damaged, police investigating incident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a De Pere home on Saturday afternoon. Just before 6 p.m. Local 5 learned of an incident near a home located on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Brown County...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Craig W. Holtz, 41, Manitowoc, 1st degree intentional homicide on 8/20/20, Guilty plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of forty-five (45) years. That is twenty-five (25) years initial confinement, followed by twenty (20) years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentences presently being served on case no: 17 CF 111 and 14 CF 210. The defendant is not eligible for either of the prison programs. The defendant has credit for 642 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 5) have no contact with victim’s family; 6) maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same. The restitution matter is being held open for a period of time. Court orders that the $1,000.00 cash bail on file by held until restitution is determined so that it can be applied.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Several first responders around De Pere home

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are investigating an incident near a home on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Action 2 News saw crime scene tape stopping traffic around the area just before 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw several first responders, including an ambulance, De Pere...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested For Allegedly Punching Fond Du Lac Police Officer

A 29-year-old Hilbert man has been taken into custody for allegedly punching a Fond du Lac police officer. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released but one of the charges to be filed against him is an 18th offense of operating while revoked. The incident started Thursday at about...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Trail Attack Suspect Wants DNA Evidence Thrown Out

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in an attack on a woman walking on a De Pere trail wants the DNA evidence in the case barred from use at trial. Meanwhile, an Oct. 24 trial date was set Friday. Miles Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five...
DE PERE, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 17, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, June 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County missing man located safe

BELGIUM, Wis. - Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an alert for a missing 65-year-old Belgium man after he returned to his residence Saturday morning. Mark R. Short left the Belgium Gardens Assisted Living residence in his own vehicle to a location on Highway 33 in Ozaukee County where he did arrive. He was not seen after he left.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies in single ATV crash in Brown County

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the evening of June 17, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the town of Eaton for a single-vehicle ATV crash. According to a release, the crash occurred in the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday night.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Roncalli Middle School teacher is in jail, accused of secretly taking photographs of female students. Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, was arrested in Sheboygan on Wednesday, then police found inappropriate photos of students that were taken in a classroom over the past few months.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Identities released in deputy-involved shooting near Oconto on US 41

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the critical incident that occurred on US 41 near Oconto on June 8. Around 2:40 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. Ten minutes later, an Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle matching that description. That vehicle pulled over and the driver waved the Sergeant over requesting assistance on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road.
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

State investigators release names in Oconto County officer-involved shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in an officer-involved shooting in Oconto County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jordan Longsine shot and killed Dakota Coleman, 27, after Coleman approached the sergeant with a knife. It happened Wednesday, June 8,...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect Charged in Green Bay Shooting

An arrest has been made, and charges filed in the recent shooting case in Green Bay. 21-year-old Dashaun Clark is facing two counts of 1st Degree Attempted Homicide, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm for the incident that occurred on June 8th. Officers responded to a...

