‘Brahmāstra’ Trailer Presents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Indian Fantasy Epic

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDharma Productions on Wednesday debuted the first trailer for one of the biggest Indian movies of the year, Brahmāstra—or more precisely, Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva. Directed by the two-film-old Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy epic is being touted as the first part of a planned trilogy, and has been in the...

collider.com

Collider

The 10 Best, Iconic Bollywood Movies to Watch on Netflix

Whenever you think of the Bollywood film industry, you usually associate these extravagant movies with special effects, lots of music, and dancing (but a lot of music), and there's always that scene where through some magical fan appears that "breeze" that you know is the prelude to a romance. But...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Marilyn Monroe Film 'Blonde' Is Rated NC-17 Because of Its 'Graphic' Content

While plenty of movies wind up with an R rating, vanishingly few receive an NC-17, which is a rating meant to suggest that no one under the age of 17 should be allowed to see the film. Plenty of movies are given an NC-17 rating initially, but many of those movies wind up re-editing their content so that they can receive an R rating instead. In the case of Netflix's Blonde, though, the NC-17 rating is going to hold.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Stuns as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s NC-17 Drama

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has debuted the first evocative footage from Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The movie, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is notable for its NC-17 rating. The supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. The official “Blonde” synopsis from Netflix reads: “[The film] boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Need For Speed: Top Gun Maverick Director Joseph Kosinski Promises Similar ‘In-Camera Thrills’ On Brad Pitt Racing Movie

Click here to read the full article. Fresh from box office triumph with Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski promises similar “in-camera action” on his forthcoming racing car movie. Kosinski says he will be using effects created solely by the camera — to make viewers feel like they are behind the wheel at 200mph, in the film with the working title of Formula One – to star Brad Pitt and co-produced by seven-time world champion racing driver Lewis Hamilton. “Certainly seeing people react to an in-camera, authentically captured film like Top Gun makes us all feel good that our approach works and is appreciated...
NFL
Collider

How to Watch 'Spiderhead': Where to Stream the Chris Hemsworth Sci-Fi Thriller

Netflix and Chris Hemsworth are fast becoming a match made in film heaven. Hemsworth starred in Extraction (2020), which became one of Netflix’s most-watched original films, and also served as an executive producer on Interceptor (2022), which has also become one of the top films on Netflix. And now, Hemsworth is set to star in another upcoming film called Spiderhead, and given his previous success, we cannot wait to see the movie.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Official Competition': Where to Stream the Spanish-Language Comedy?

Perhaps one of the cheekiest meta-comedy take-downs of Hollywood you’d ever find, Official Competition is a film about filmmaking and the pretentiousness that is rife amongst the film industry elite. In 2016, Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat teamed up to deliver one of the funniest Spanish comedy-dramas of the year but for some reason, The Distinguished Citizen never really caught on in English-speaking countries. As a testament to its impressive premiere at the Venice Film Festival, its star, Oscar Martinez, won the festival’s acting prize, the Volpi Cup. A few years down the line, this Argentinian directorial tag team has come back with Official Competition, which has enjoyed better reception globally.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Here's Where You Know Anjali Bhimani From

The arrival of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ marks the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the show, many actors finally get their due and the attention they deserve. Leading it all in the titular role is Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani who shines bright as Kamala Khan. But...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Indian
Collider

'Bastard!! - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Recently, it feels like there has been a saturation of media that references or revisits cultural elements of the 80s. Things like heavy metal music and table-top games like Dungeons & Dragons have begun to resurface. Stranger Things Season 4 character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) represents this perfectly: he is both the leader of Dungeons & Dragons group The Hellfire Club and an avid fan of metal music. With his blue jean jacket, long, scraggly hair, and donning a devil-faced shirt, Eddie fits the “freak” moniker perfectly.
COMICS
Collider

'The Northman' Directors Commentary Dives Into the Film's Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

2022 has been an amazing year for film so far. One of the most underrated gems this year has been Robert Eggers’ The Northman. The Viking revenge epic received critical praise across the board and was recently released on Blu-ray earlier this month. Now, Universal has released an edited down version of Eggers’ directors commentary found on the home media release.
MOVIES
Collider

Forget 'Thor,' 'Spiderhead' Shows Chris Hemsworth Is Best When Playing a Villain

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Spiderhead.When looking at roles that come to define actors, it is often the case that their on-screen identity becomes intertwined with a single character in the imagination of the audience. This can, unfortunately, reduce them to just being that person when they have much more range to dig into. However, when they do get the chance to delve into a new role that challenges our perception of them, they can strike gold and disappear into a fresh new character. Chris Hemsworth in the solid new film Spiderhead is this in action. The Marvel star has made a name for himself as the all-powerful Thor, though it is this latest turn as the tech bro of terror in the new film from Joseph Kosinski where he has done his best work to date. Perfectly capturing a mix of being charming and creepy, the Hollywood hunk we know completely transforms into the menacing man that is Steve Abnesti. It’s a performance that shows he can really stretch his acting muscles, upending our expectations for what he is capable of.
MOVIES

