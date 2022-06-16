‘Brahmāstra’ Trailer Presents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Indian Fantasy Epic

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Spiderhead.When looking at roles that come to define actors, it is often the case that their on-screen identity becomes intertwined with a single character in the imagination of the audience. This can, unfortunately, reduce them to just being that person when they have much more range to dig into. However, when they do get the chance to delve into a new role that challenges our perception of them, they can strike gold and disappear into a fresh new character. Chris Hemsworth in the solid new film Spiderhead is this in action. The Marvel star has made a name for himself as the all-powerful Thor, though it is this latest turn as the tech bro of terror in the new film from Joseph Kosinski where he has done his best work to date. Perfectly capturing a mix of being charming and creepy, the Hollywood hunk we know completely transforms into the menacing man that is Steve Abnesti. It’s a performance that shows he can really stretch his acting muscles, upending our expectations for what he is capable of.

