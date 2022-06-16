ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

Yorkville man charged in murder from nineteen years ago

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Yorkville man is being charged in a murder that authorities say happened in 2003. 49-year-old Prince L. Cunningham is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Tyesha Bell, of Aurora 19 years ago. A...

