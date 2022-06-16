Yorkville man charged in murder from nineteen years ago

A Yorkville man is charged with killing an Aurora woman who went missing nearly two-decades ago. A Kane County grand jury indicted Prince Cunningham on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyesha Bell. Prosecutors say Bell left her Aurora apartment in May 2003 to meet Cunningham, who was in a relationship with her and was the father of her young daughter. Bell never returned to the apartment and wasn’t seen or heard from again. In December 2020, a surveyor found a skull on a property in the Village of Montgomery. An autopsy determined the remains belonged to Bell and authorities arrested Cunningham, who is being held on five-million-dollars bail.

