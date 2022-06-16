ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Body of Chicago man found in Illinois River near Utica

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

One rescued from Fox River in Montgomery

The Oswego Fire Protection District rescued a person from the Fox River near the Route 30 Bridge in Montgomery just before seven Friday night. The fire department says a rapid deployment boat was used to locate, stabilize, and remove the patient from the water. The person who went into the...
MONTGOMERY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition. Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a […]
OREGON, IL
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Lasalle County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
North Utica, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

5 shot on South Side

CHICAGO – Five people were shot late Friday on Chicago’s South Side. According to police a group was in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes around 11:45 p.m.. Police said someone began shooting and four men and one woman were struck. According to police, an 18-year-old woman was struck in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seeking to identify woman found in Kilbourn Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a woman found at a park last Wednesday in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood. The woman was located in Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park at Belmont and Kilpatrick on June 15, around 4:02 a.m. She was transported to Community First Hospital, located at 5645 W. Addison, by ambulance where she remains hospitalized and unidentified, police said. She's described as a black woman in her 30s, 5'4" to 5'6", 220 pounds with brown eyes,  black hair, and a dark complexion.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives -- Division's SVU office at 312-746-6554, call 911, or contact the hospital Crisis Center at 773-794-8395. Callers can use case number JF285493.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois River#Starved Rock State Park#Violent Crime
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Tornado Leaves Naperville Homeowners Displaced a Year Later

The Naperville tornado of 2021 still has residents shaken and frustrated a year later. “Thank goodness we were in the one part of the master bedroom that did not get hit by glass,” said homeowner Marie Whirledge, of Nutmeg Lane, one of the streets hit badly during the storm. Her daughter had just came running to their room after hearing all the noise from the storm just moments before the tornado ravaged their home. “She could’ve been in her bedroom, which was completely destroyed.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 40, shot and killed in Roseland

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 40-year-old was riding in a car when someone opened fire around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street, police said. She was shot in the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man arrested in Montgomery shooting

An Aurora man is under arrest for a shooting that happened in Montgomery Saturday, June 11. Nineteen-year-old Gustavo Recendez, of Aurora, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested by Montgomery police on Tuesday. The Montgomery Police Department says an...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo

A Marengo man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a concrete construction cylinder into a police officer, striking him in Marengo, court records show. Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street in Marengo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. A criminal […] The post Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Thomas man and Rockford woman road rage gun arrest

Kane County Sheriff's Deputies received a regional dispatch reporting a road rage incident where the occupants of the vehicle pointed firearms at other motorists on I-90 on June 14. A detective who stopped stopped the car and smelled cannabis coming from the car and then proceeding the search the car....
KANE COUNTY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police report fatal traffic crash, seek witnesses

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the fatal crash on Plainfield/Naperville Road are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 305-5477. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa

An office manager at a business near Lake Villa has been charged with money laundering and continuing a financial crime enterprise after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business, police said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after taking a financial crime report last year, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy […] The post Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE VILLA, IL
walls102.com

Stabbing incident under investigation in Oglesby

OGLESBY – A person was stabbed in an incident in Oglesby Saturday night. The Oglesby Police and EMS were called to the scene near the park where the Oglesby Summer Fun Fest was taking place around 11 PM. Authorities say the incident was isolated and that there is no danger to anyone else. No further information will be released at this time, but anyone with any additional information about the event is asked to contact the Oglesby Police Department.
OGLESBY, IL
KWQC

64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 25 counties for high-level community spread, and 39 counties are rated at medium level. The latest update is an improvement compared to last week when Illinois had 32 counties at high risk for COVID-19. Still, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to be cautious going into the holiday weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed while leaving apartment building in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was stabbed in the South Loop Thursday night.Police said the 24-year-old woman was leaving an apartment building, in the 1000 block of South State Street around 10:15 p.m., when a woman swinging a sharp object approached her. The offender stabbed the victim in the left eyebrow. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy