Hans Zimmer has announced that he’ll be performing a series of arena shows in the UK and Ireland next year as part of his 2023 European tour – get tickets here. Following the major success of his recent tour across Europe, the award-winning composer will return to the continent for a 32-date tour that will include a pair of shows at The O2 in London before making stops in Manchester and Dublin.

