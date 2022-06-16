Man claiming to be maintenance worker sexually assaults woman in Orange Park, deputies say

Zacakary Range Mugshot for Zacakary Range. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Zacakary Range is now in Clay County Jail after deputies say he strangled and sexually assaulted a woman in Orange Park on Tuesday.

According to his arrest report, the woman, who has not been identified, was arguing on the phone with Range early on Tuesday morning. Then, at around 2 p.m., the woman heard a knock at the door.

She asked if it was maintenance and the person answered “yes,” the report states.

The woman opened the door to the man now identified as Range. He forced his way into the home, according to the report, and followed the woman upstairs.

The report says Range strangled and sexually assaulted the woman.

The report goes on to say she escaped as Range was making a phone call and found deputies at a gas station. She had finger marks on her neck and other visible red marks on her face and body.

Deputies also entered the woman’s home and observed the room where she claimed the assault happened. It was in disarray, the report states.

Deputies called Range, who claimed to be in Kissimmee but was later found in a nearby apartment complex.

He was interviewed and subsequently arrested after deputies determined the woman’s injuries were consistent with an attack.

Range has been charged with sexual battery and domestic battery by strangulation. His bond was set at $175,006.

His next court date is on July 19.

