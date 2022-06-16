Commonwealth Games 2022: Duncan Scott in Scotland aquatics team despite Worlds withdrawal

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) The finals lineups for the women’s 4×100 free relay are out, and a few notable decisions were made. First off, the U.S. coaches put in Kate Douglass and Erika Brown in favor of Mallory Comerford and Natalie Hinds on the relay.They will be swimming alongside Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, who were rested for finals. The Brown decision made sense, as she split a 53.29 on the prelims relay, the fastest on her team. Douglass was 54.19 leading off compared to Comerford and Hinds’s 53.86 and 53.89 relay starts respectively. Given that Hinds and Comerford have more international relay experience than Douglass, this decision comes as a surprise to some. However, Douglass is going third instead of leading off, which gives her a chance to shave a few tenths off her prelims flat start time.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO