ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Commonwealth Games 2022: Duncan Scott in Scotland aquatics team despite Worlds withdrawal

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Duncan Scott has been named in Scotland's 31-strong aquatics team for the Commonwealth Games despite pulling out of this week's World Championships after issues in his Covid-19...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sharron Davies hopeful of receiving retrospective Olympic gold medal as she calls on world swimming's governing body to take action after she lost out to East German drug cheat Petra Schneider at 1980 Games

Olympic medalist Sharron Davies has called on world swimming’s governing body to hand over the retrospective gold she lost to an East German drug cheat in 1980. Davies was forced to settle for silver when Petra Schneider won the 400metre individual medley in Moscow four decades ago. Last year,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Reid
Person
Scott Gibson
Person
Ross Murdoch
Person
James Heatly
Person
Craig Benson
Person
Toni Shaw
SkySports

Christian Malcolm loses role as Olympic head coach with UK Athletics

UK Athletics will discontinue Christian Malcolm's Olympic head coach role as part of a restructure. Malcolm will remain in position until after August's European Championships and will continue to work with the athletes ahead of next month's World Championships in Eugene. The 43-year-old will hold talks with UKA over other...
SPORTS
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Sports

Katie Ledecky retakes 400m freestyle at swim worlds; Michael Phelps’ last record rattled

BUDAPEST — Katie Ledecky reclaimed the 400m freestyle crown to open the world swimming championships, prevailing in the absence of rival Ariarne Titmus of Australia. Ledecky won in a championship record 3 minutes, 58.15 seconds, topping 15-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh by 1.24 seconds. American Leah Smith took bronze, matching her finish from the 2016 Olympics and 2019 Worlds.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Commonwealth Games#Swimming#Bbc Tv#Commonwealth Games 2022#Worlds#Bbc Iplayer#Red Button#Bbc Sport#Gold Coast 2018#Tokyo Paralympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

COVID-19 cases force leader, teams to leave Tour de Suisse race

GENEVA -- An outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused chaos at the Tour de Suisse on Friday with the race leader, three teams and about 30 riders pulling out of the Tour de France warm-up. Overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov tested positive one day after winning the fifth stage, the Russian rider's team said. Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Anton Palzer also tested positive Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

No reason Scotland can't have legal Indyref, says SNP

There is no reason why Scotland cannot have a legal independence referendum, the constitution secretary has said. Angus Robertson told the BBC that the SNP would continue to push for a vote based on a section 30 order - as agreed by the Scottish and UK governments. His comments came...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ledecky Reclaims 400 Title at Swimming Worlds, Eyeing More

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Ledecky started the United States’ medal collection at the world swimming championships with a gold by reclaiming her title in the women’s 400 meters on Saturday. The Americans finished the first day of racing with two gold, one silver and three bronze.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Women’s 4×100 FR Finals Lineups: Douglass and Zhang in, Hinds and Comerford Out

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) The finals lineups for the women’s 4×100 free relay are out, and a few notable decisions were made. First off, the U.S. coaches put in Kate Douglass and Erika Brown in favor of Mallory Comerford and Natalie Hinds on the relay.They will be swimming alongside Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, who were rested for finals. The Brown decision made sense, as she split a 53.29 on the prelims relay, the fastest on her team. Douglass was 54.19 leading off compared to Comerford and Hinds’s 53.86 and 53.89 relay starts respectively. Given that Hinds and Comerford have more international relay experience than Douglass, this decision comes as a surprise to some. However, Douglass is going third instead of leading off, which gives her a chance to shave a few tenths off her prelims flat start time.
SWIMMING & SURFING
BBC

Geraint Thomas: Welshman becomes first Briton to win Tour de Suisse

Geraint Thomas has become the first Briton to win the Tour de Suisse after finishing second on the final day time trial in Vaduz. The 36-year-old 2018 Tour de France winner was well ahead of his main general classification rivals as Remco Evenepoel won on stage eight. Belgian Evenepoel completed...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 World Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock combine to air and stream daily live coverage of the world swimming championships from Budapest, Hungary, that start Saturday. All Olympic Channel coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers. Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel headline the...
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy