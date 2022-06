LCM (50-meter format) World Record: 3:29.69, Australia – 2021 Olympic Games. Championship Record: 3:30.21, Australia – 2019 World Championships. The Aussie women proved that they could still dominate in the absence of Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell, winning the women’s 4×100 free relay by over a second. However, Canada and the United States had many of their swimmers step up big time to make this race much closer than we thought it would be.

