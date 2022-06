Of course, anyone can do a Google Review and anyone can say anything they want to. Here, identities are omitted to protect the innocent (or the misguided, whichever comes first). I personally would never think to leave a review on any municipality's Law Enforcement because it's just not top of mind for me-and if I have a chance encounter with an officer, I most likely wouldn't want the entire world to know about it, why, or what happened. Fortunately for this article's purpose--my outlook on the topic isn't shared, and here are a few of the reviews...

ODESSA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO