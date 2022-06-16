ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

‘The right choice’: What others are saying about Kevin Saal, Wichita State’s new AD

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpsWf_0gCbyyVo00

Wichita State announced Kevin Saal, the current athletic director at Murray State, as its new leader in the athletic department on Wednesday.

As Shocker fans learn more about their school’s new AD, here is what other college administrators have said about Saal.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart

“With an incredible focus on education and a competitive spirit, Kevin brings an integrity and discipline that is the foundation for moving teams to a championship culture. His passion and capacity for college athletics is balanced by a love and care for people at the highest, most genuine level. His experience at every level in athletics provides WSU and the community with a proven leader going forward.”

Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle

“Wichita State has made a great hire in Kevin Saal. There is no doubt he will guide the Shockers with great success through these unique times in collegiate athletics. His commitment to students and their experience academically, athletically and socially will have an immediate impact on the department.”

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens

“Wichita State has made an excellent choice in Kevin Saal to lead Athletics. Kevin brings a strong set of experiences along with the values and vision to lead WSU to the next level.”

DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy

“Wichita State has landed a strong leader during an important time of transition in college athletics. I am excited for both Kevin and Jennifer for this next step but even more elated for what this means for Shocker Nation. Kevin has made a mark on every school he has worked at, and I have no doubt that Wichita State made the right choice to take them to the next level.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
Local
Kansas Education
Emporia gazette.com

Andover woman shares Biking Across Kansas experience

The heat index registered 109 degrees Thursday afternoon when Carla Lawrence Lippoldt of Andover, stopped for water in Emporia. She had fewer than 10 miles left to make it to Olpe, the night’s stop for Biking Across Kansas 2022. Biking Across Kansas is an annual, eight-day bicycle tour across...
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Barnhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Depaul#Murray State#Wsu#Wichita State
KWCH.com

Heat wave will last another week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures today will top out in the low 90s across south-central Kansas, with upper 90s for the western parts of the state. Hard to believe today will be the “coolest” of the next 7 days for Wichita. A stagnant weather pattern continues across much of the Plains and Mississippi Valley with a large area of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere hovering over the region. Temperatures will be the hottest on Tuesday with highs near 100, the exception will be western Kansas where upper 80s and low 90s are expected as a cold front pushes into Kansas. This front is expected to stall over Kansas on Wednesday. Overall, not much heat relief through Friday.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (June 17-19)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts | Food Truck Schedule. What’s...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
302
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy