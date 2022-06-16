‘The right choice’: What others are saying about Kevin Saal, Wichita State’s new AD

Wichita State announced Kevin Saal, the current athletic director at Murray State, as its new leader in the athletic department on Wednesday.

As Shocker fans learn more about their school’s new AD, here is what other college administrators have said about Saal.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart

“With an incredible focus on education and a competitive spirit, Kevin brings an integrity and discipline that is the foundation for moving teams to a championship culture. His passion and capacity for college athletics is balanced by a love and care for people at the highest, most genuine level. His experience at every level in athletics provides WSU and the community with a proven leader going forward.”

Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle

“Wichita State has made a great hire in Kevin Saal. There is no doubt he will guide the Shockers with great success through these unique times in collegiate athletics. His commitment to students and their experience academically, athletically and socially will have an immediate impact on the department.”

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens

“Wichita State has made an excellent choice in Kevin Saal to lead Athletics. Kevin brings a strong set of experiences along with the values and vision to lead WSU to the next level.”

DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy

“Wichita State has landed a strong leader during an important time of transition in college athletics. I am excited for both Kevin and Jennifer for this next step but even more elated for what this means for Shocker Nation. Kevin has made a mark on every school he has worked at, and I have no doubt that Wichita State made the right choice to take them to the next level.”