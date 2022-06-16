ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for June 16

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjvLj_0gCbyidQ00

Man accused of killing roommate, dumping body in Fort Myers over living conditions, man arrested for animal cruelty after dog found taped up by mouth and legs in North Fort Myers, police search for hit-and-run driver who backed into SUV with child inside, heat Advisory for parts of SWFL Thursday.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL celebrates Juneteenth, a new federal holiday

A Southwest Florida community is celebrating a new federal holiday. Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. It is named for June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas found out they’d been freed. The Juneteenth...
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life: Father’s Day dining deals in Southwest Florida

On Sunday, you can give your dad a day off from grilling and take him out for Father’s Day weekend. WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life share nine deals happening in Southwest Florida. Baleen, located at 9891 Gulf Shore Drive in Naples, has a Father’s Day bacon and...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida heat can damage your car

With gas prices so high, it would be inconvenient to have to put any more money into your car. How can you make sure it doesn’t overheat during Southwest Florida’s hot summer months?. Experts say most car batteries last three to five years, and it’s usually even shorter...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 6.17 – 6.24

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of June 17 – 24, 2022!. RoboBoat is an international student competition. Teams from around the world design autonomous robotic boats to navigate through a challenging course. Aside from demonstrating impressive maritime maneuverability, these student-built boats are designed to tackle tasks that mimic real-world challenges facing the maritime industry. These challenges include coastal surveillance, port security, and other types of oceanographic operations. Come on June 20-25th to see some fierce competition at Nathan Benderson Park.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Restaurants opening across SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, foodies are in for a treat because new restaurants are opening in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Business colleague Tim Aten recently reported restaurants in SWFL to keep opening, even after peak tourist season ended. And this trend is not slowing down, especially in Naples and Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms rolled through Sarasota County shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday June 15. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour. The storm caused significant damage to powerlines, cars and trees around the area of 43rd Street and Old Bradenton Road...
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

Another restaurant coming to former Perkins spot in Bonita Springs

Q: I just saw building supplies being delivered to the closed Perkins at Bonita Beach Road and 41. Any idea what is coming?. A: Another restaurant is planned at the former location of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since the corporate location of the Perkins chain permanently closed there in May 2020 after operating for about 25 years.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2go
WINKNEWS.com

Lauren Dumolo honored in Cape Coral vigil 2 years after her disappearance

A vigil for Lauren Dumolo was held at Four Freedoms Park in downtown Cape Coral on Saturday after she disappeared nearly two years ago. The goal is to reinvigorate the search and encourage people with information to come forward. Sunday, June 19, marked two years since Lauren, a Southwest Florida...
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in head-on collision on McGregor in south Fort Myers

A 27-year-old Lehigh Acres woman is dead following a head-on collision on McGregor Boulevard early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Lake Drive in south Fort Myers. Troopers said the woman was traveling south in a sedan when she crossed the median...
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

In Loving Memory of Kevin M. Fitzgerald

Kevin M. Fitzgerald, loving Husband, Father, Papa, Brother and Uncle, passed away at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Lana Fitzgerald; daughters, Kimberly Orne Bachschmid (Jeff), Kellie Carter Griffin (Scott); son, Richard Oppelt (Tara); grandchildren, Dalton Carter, Claudia Carter, Emma Oppelt, Mairin Bachschmid; great granddaughter, Ava Carter; sister, Georgette Dieschbourg (Ric), nieces Alicia Harnett, Lisa Locascia (Chuck), Lisa Moeller; nephews, Matthew Dieschbourg (Heather), Christopher Dieschbourg (Peggy), Grant Harnett (Kelly); several great nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Joan Cross.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green set to open July 9 in Collier County

Steele Brands announced its newest Crisp & Green restaurant will open July 9 at The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The restaurant is located at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 150. Crisp & Green has 195 restaurants open or in development across 19 states. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. The fast-growing chain is operated by Minnesota-based Steele Brands, established by CEO Steele Smiley in 2016. That new restaurant-centric retail hub on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard recently welcomed Skillets, I Heart Mac & Cheese and Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, while Outback Steakhouse, South Street City Oven & Grill and Tacos & Tequila Cantina also are coming soon.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

Arts and Crafts in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice, Fl will be hosting its 29th annual downtown craft festival today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free admission and is in Sarasota County. This event will contain some of the nation’s best crafters along West Venice Avenue, a popular street in downtown Venice.
VENICE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Friday night flea market with a social twist opens in Punta Gorda

While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting investigation underway in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in a Port Charlotte neighborhood. Deputies say they responded to a shooting in the area of the 22000 block of Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Part of the road was taped off while they investigated.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Cape Coral With Family

If you want to plan a trip to Southwest Florida with your family, there are many things to do in Cape Coral. From beachcombing to art galleries and waterparks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can visit the Cape Coral Historical Society & Museum, which traces the history of the city. There are also numerous places to go kayaking, with kayak routes to the Matlacha Pass Aquatic Preserve.
capecoralbreeze.com

Shell Factory to celebrate milestone anniversary

When Tom Cronin bought the Shell Factory on June 28, 1997, it was a dated Old Florida “tourist trap.”. Many questioned Cronin’s purchase or suggested that he look at the real estate value and develop a mall or something else. Cronin and his wife, Pam, proved the naysayers...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body found in Port Charlotte Tuesday night

The body of a man missing for four days was found Tuesday in a wooded area near his home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Grebenuk was found dead in a wooded area behind Timothy Ave. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet and is...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy