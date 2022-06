Renton’s Juneteenth celebrations are returning this weekend with barbeques, speeches, performances, the BOBE Inaugural Juneteenth Royal Ball, and more. “It started about four years ago with the Renton African American Pastors and the Renton police department. We wanted to cultivate a relationship and that’s how we originally started it. This one is even more significant because we were able to bring in more people and businesses,” said Rev. Dr. Linda Smith, one of the coordinators for the events.

1 DAY AGO