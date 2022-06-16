ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Baby formula production halts at Abbott Sturgis Plant, again

By Alex Bozarjian
 3 days ago
Flooding has caused the Abbott Baby Formula Plant in Sturgis, Michigan to shut down.

The company says the shutdown was sudden and unexpected.

They also say the flooding may delay production and distribution for weeks.

In February, the plant stopped production over contaminated formula. They restarted production on June 4 and made it less than two weeks before a second shut down.

Once the facility is clean, the Abbott Plant will resume production again. They'll start making Elecare first followed by specialty and metabolic formulas.

In a tweet, the FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf chimed in saying, "While this is an unfortunate setback and a reminder that natural weather events can also cause unforeseen supply chain disruptions, I want to reassure consumers the all-of-government work to increase supply means we’ll have more than enough product to meet current demand."

He also went on to note that Abbott is working quickly to assess the damages and will be reporting its progress in the days ahead.

