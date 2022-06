PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Not much of a shift in the weather as we wrap up the weekend. We have clouds and showers in the forecast for your Father’s Day and Juneteenth. You should expect both to be around in the morning, with a few spotty showers in the afternoon, too. Portland will start the day in the lower 50s, with the Rose City and surrounding neighborhoods topping off around the mid 60s for the second day in a row. A cool northwest flow will prevent us from seeing much more than that on Sunday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO