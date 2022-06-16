ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford opens vault, makes 100 years of automaker's archival material available to public

 3 days ago
Ford Motor Company is opening its vault and making 100 years of archival material available to the public.

The Ford Heritage Vault is an online database for fans, journalists, car enthusiasts and more where you can search through the company's history.

Fans can also download the archive material for personal use, free of charge.

The announcement comes on the automaker's 119th anniversary. It includes more than 5,000 curated photographs and product brochures from Lincoln and Ford vehicles, spanning from the company's founding in 1903 to its centennial in 2003.

“We’re opening up in a way we’ve never done before,” said Ted Ryan, Ford archive and heritage brand manager. “Our archives were established 70 years ago, and for the first time, we’re opening the vault for the public to see. This is just a first step for all that will come in the future.”

Ford's archives team has spent two years curating the vault, and the high-resolution images show the design of the vehicles, while others bring Ford's heritage to life for fans.

“Complementing all of the vehicle photos available in the Ford Heritage Vault, brochures like these add so much more information and impact for people who want to learn about our products, heritage and accessories,” said Ciera Casteel, processing archivist, who prepared materials for the Heritage Vault.

You can view the vault here

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

