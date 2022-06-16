Waterball competition makes a return to St. Francis Pioneer Days

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the News: Advising St. Paul on Reparations Plans
Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, is quoted in a Star Tribune article about the city of St. Paul's intent to make reparations to Black descendants of slaves. At a June 15 council meeting, Williams and other members of...
COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area
Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
Shooting in Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3
A shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul left three people injured Friday afternoon. According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Otto Avenue, resulting in three people being injured. One woman was shot in the leg, another woman was shot...
'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist
Tuesday's broadcast of "Jeopardy!" concluded an impressive winning streak for Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic. Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service hub in Chanhassen, won all five games in a single day of filming, landing himself a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Ahasic held onto his champion...
Minnesota’s Summer Art Fairs
Sitting right beside the iconic city landmark, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival brings over 200 artists to the west side of the Mississippi. With tons of local music, markets, and even a car show, you’ll have more than enough to pack into the two days. June 18–19, W. River Parkway, Mpls., stonearchbridgefestival.com.
Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Recovery mission underway after trench collapse at construction site in St. Paul
Police and fire personnel at the scene of construction trench collapse in the 700 block of Mount Curve Blvd. in St. Paul on Friday, June 17. Photo by Christine Schuster. A large rescue and recovery effort is ongoing at a construction site in Highland Park, where a trench collapse occurred Friday afternoon.
Scott Jensen vows to shake up medical board that's investigated him
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Republican governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is promising to overhaul Minnesota's medical board if he wins office, frustrated by the panel's investigations of his medical license. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, said he's facing a fifth investigation from the Minnesota Board of Medical...
Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa
Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
THE STORY BEHIND A WINNIPEG COUPLE RIDING THE RED LAKE TRAIL TO ST. PAUL BY OXCART
A couple from Winnipeg is making an 800-kilometer trip that runs all the way from Winnipeg to St. Paul, Minnesota, but instead of taking a car or a plane, they’re taking an ox cart pulled by a shorthorn ox just like the pioneers did back in the 1860s. Terry and Patty Doerksen and the shorthorn ox, Zeke, are traveling the Metris trade route to the Mississippi River in St. Paul to see if the old trade routes give such an amazing and beautiful experience as history has told them.
4 Food Truck Destinations
The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota
They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
Most expensive St. Paul, MN neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?
(lpaulson_90/Adobe Stock Images) The city of St. Paul in Minnesota has a population in 2022 estimated to be 317,664. This population covers a city area of 56.20 sq mi (145.55 sq km) and ranks the second largest city in Minnesota, and the sixty-third populous city in the United States.
What do Minnesota’s new alcohol laws mean for businesses and consumers?
Minnesota still has a long way to go before our alcohol laws catch up with other states. But a law passed a few weeks ago that eases some restrictions on what breweries and distilleries can sell from their cocktail rooms and taprooms is “a good start,” according to business owners.
Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
Minnesota Restaurant Argues Taco John’s Could Never Be Confused For Mexican Food
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The attorney defending a Mexican restaurant owner against allegations of trademark violation by a Cheyenne-based fast food chain argued in new court filings that Taco John’s is a “corporate bully” that is unafraid to appropriate Mexican culture. In...
The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities
Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
