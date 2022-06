At their worst, meth-fueled hospital emergency department visits involve patients who are psychotic, erratic and violent. It can take several people to secure and sedate them. That’s what happened to Julian before he woke up in a hospital psych unit. High on meth and drunk, he attempted suicide under the delusion that he “was the cause of evil to the world,” he said. His family called 911, and first responders secured him to a gurney, gave him a shot of thorazine, and took him to a hospital emergency department. Within 72 hours, he was out and soon using again. That was about 14 years ago.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO