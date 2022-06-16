ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Police reports from Richfield May 25-31

 3 days ago
For May 25-31, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

May 25 - A report of a person with a gun was investigated on the 7500 block of Pleasant Avenue South. The caller said two men outside his door said they had a gun, but following questioning and a search, no gun was found.

A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.

A burglary of a garage was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. A saw and drill valued at $400 were taken.

May 26 - A theft was reported on the 500 block of 77th Street East.

Threats of violence were reported at the High School.

May 27 - A domestic and robbery was reported on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South. The male suspect left prior to officer arrival.

A vehicle was stolen from a detached garage during a burglary of the building on the 7600 block of 12th Avenue South.

Damage to property was reported on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South.

May 28 - A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit following a traffic stop on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Theft using a credit card was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

May 29 - A robbery was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.

May 30 - The theft of lottery tickets was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1600 block of 66th Street East.

May 31 - A robbery was reported on the 6600 block of Portland Avenue South.

A 26-year-old St. Paul man and a 21-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested for theft and fleeing an officer on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities.

