Go & Do | Outdoor movie, Seahawks 12 tour, free kids color run and more
The Outdoor Movie Series is kicking off again this weekend in the Tri-Cities with a showing of The Addams Family 2. Movies shown throughout the summer will be free.
Families should remember to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks when going to a showing, and movies start at dusk.
The Addams Family 2 is 9-11 p.m. on June 17 at Howard Amon Park in Richland. More information can be found at bit.ly/38HVCT I.
Check out our roundup of Summer 2022 entertainment, events and more. Be sure to check back for the most up-to-date listings.
Health Fair
- What: Free immunizations, food, music and more
- Where: Miramar Health Center in Kennewick
- When: June 17 3-6 p.m.
- More Information: yvfwc.com/event/miramar-health-fair/
Commencement
- What: CBC Graduation Ceremony
- Where: Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco
- When: June 17 at 7 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More Information: columbiabasin.edu/graduation
Art Show
- What: Charity Art Show for Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation
- Where: The Space in Richland
- When: June 17 from 4-10 p.m.
Comedy Club
- What: Ngaio Bealum comedy show
- Where: Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland
- When: June 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10
- More Information: bit.ly/3NR57Ph
Chemistry Under the Sun
- What: Hands-on science activities for children ages K-12
- Where: Mid Columbia Libraries West Pasco Branch
- When: June 18 from 1-4 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More Information: bit.ly/3tmcWVp
Miss Juneteenth Pageant
- What: Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program Pageant
- Where: Chiawana High School in Pasco
- When: June 17 at 6 p.m.
- Cost: $5-$15
- More Information: bit.ly/3Oe36Nt
Payton Drury
- What: Live Music with Payton Drury
- Where: Goose Ridge in Richland
- When: June 17 from 5-6 p.m.
- More Information: gooseridge.com/Visit/Events/Richland
Live Music
- What: Live Music on the patio with Michael Edmondson 21+
- Where: Sage Brewing Company in Kennewick
- When: June 17 from 6-9 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More Information: sagebrewing.beer/
Park Day
- What: Fun Day at the Park including food, entertainment, games and more
- Where: Kurtzman Park in Pasco
- When: June 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Seahawks 12 Tour
- What: Seahawks 12 tour includes the NFL team’s mascot, players, dancers, games and more
- Where: Kurtzman Park in Pasco
- When: June 18 from 2-4 p.m.
- More Information: seahawks.com/schedule/events/2022/12-tour/
Father’s Day Concert
- What: Isolation Big Band Father’s Day Concert
- Where: 325 East Columbia Gardens Way in Kennewick
- When: June 18 at 6 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More Information: bit.ly/3NiG7AK
Color Run
- What: 5th Annual Central Kids Run
- Where: 1124 Stevens Dr., Richland
- When: June 18 from 10-11 a.m.
- More Information: bit.ly/3NYfoJB
Wonderbad
- What: Wonderbad final show featuring Post Clarity Moocher
- Where: The Space in Richland
- When: June 18 at 6:30 p.m.
- Cost: $5
- More Information: bit.ly/3xbQiBz
Father’s Day Celebration
- What: Father’s Day Gospel Musical Celebration
- Where: Kurtzman Park in Pasco
- When: June 19 from 2-5 p.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/father/
Summer Solstice Dinner
- What: Five-course meal
- Where: Purple Star Winery in Benton City
- When: June 18 from 5:30-9 p.m.
- Cost: $130
- More Information:
Pride Prom
- What: Columbia Basin College Pride Prom Masquerade
- Where: CBC Gjerde Center in Pasco
- When: June 18 from 7 p.m. to midnight
- Cost: Free
- More Information: bit.ly/3xLZsoq
Vineyard Tours
- What: Vineyard to Vintner Weekend: vineyard tours and wine making demonstrations
- Where: Rattlesnake Hills Wine Trail in Yakima Valley
- When: June 18 and 19
- More Information: bit.ly/3PVQaxo
LGBTQ+ Crafting Social
- What: Crafting social for LGBTQ+ and allies
- Where: Richland Public Library
When: June 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/lgbtqia-crafting-social/
Public Discussion
- What: Public discussion with League of Women’s Voters titled “Is My Ballot Secure?”
- Where: The Theatre (P104) at Columbia Basin College in Pasco
- When: June 22 at 6 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More Information: my.lwv.org/washington/benton-franklin-counties
Comedy Show
- What: Dougie Almeida comedy show
- Where: Joker’s Comedy Club
- When: June 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10
- More Information: brownpapertickets.com/event/5467006
Glow Hike
- What: Hike Badger Mountain with glow sticks, which are provided
- Where: Badger Mountain in Richland
- When: June 24 from 8:30-10:30 p.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/glow-hike-on-badger-mountain/
Comedy Show
- What: Costaki Economopolis
- Where: Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland
- When: June 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $20
- More Information:
Guns and Hoses
- What: Milton-Freewater YMCA annual summer camp fundraiser with silent auction, over 25 vendors, food and drinks
- Where: Stateline Church in Milton-Freewater, Ore.
- When: June 25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- More Information: facebook.com/MFGunsandhoses/
Bug Day
- What: Invertebrate Day, free and fun family activities all about bugs
- Where: McNary Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple St., Burbank
- When: June 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- More Information: https://friendsofmcwr.org/events.html
Mariachi Festival
- What: 15th Mariachi and More Festival
- Where: Columbia Park in Richland
- When: June 26-27, 7 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- More Information: bit.ly/38KWmaC
Wine Country Concerts
- What: Live Concerts
- Where: Walla Walla Wine Country Amphitheater
- When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June
- June 28: Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett
Thunder on the Island
- What: Weekly Concerts 21+
- Where: Clover Island
- When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June from 6-9 p.m.
- June 22 - Badlandz
- June 29 - Coyote Kings
Live at 5
- What: Live Concerts
- Where: John Dam Plaza in Richland
- When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June at 5 p.m.
- June 23: The Stoney Lonesome Band
- June 30: Badlandz and Coaster
Comments / 0