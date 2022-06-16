Go & Do | Outdoor movie, Seahawks 12 tour, free kids color run and more

The Outdoor Movie Series is kicking off again this weekend in the Tri-Cities with a showing of The Addams Family 2. Movies shown throughout the summer will be free.

Families should remember to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks when going to a showing, and movies start at dusk.

The Addams Family 2 is 9-11 p.m. on June 17 at Howard Amon Park in Richland. More information can be found at bit.ly/38HVCT I.

Health Fair

What: Free immunizations, food, music and more

Free immunizations, food, music and more Where: Miramar Health Center in Kennewick

Miramar Health Center in Kennewick When: June 17 3-6 p.m.

June 17 3-6 p.m. More Information: yvfwc.com/event/miramar-health-fair/

Scenes from Columbia Basin College 2019 graduation on at the Toyota enter in Kennewick. Noelle Haro-Gomez/Tri-City Herald

Commencement

What: CBC Graduation Ceremony

CBC Graduation Ceremony Where: Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco

Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco When: June 17 at 7 p.m.

June 17 at 7 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More Information: columbiabasin.edu/graduation

Art Show

What: Charity Art Show for Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation

Charity Art Show for Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation Where: The Space in Richland

The Space in Richland When: June 17 from 4-10 p.m.

Comedy Club

What: Ngaio Bealum comedy show

Ngaio Bealum comedy show Where: Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland

Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland When: June 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.

June 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $10

$10 More Information: bit.ly/3NR57Ph

Chemistry Under the Sun

What: Hands-on science activities for children ages K-12

Hands-on science activities for children ages K-12 Where: Mid Columbia Libraries West Pasco Branch

Mid Columbia Libraries West Pasco Branch When: June 18 from 1-4 p.m.

June 18 from 1-4 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More Information: bit.ly/3tmcWVp

Miss Juneteenth Pageant

What: Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program Pageant

Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program Pageant Where: Chiawana High School in Pasco

Chiawana High School in Pasco When: June 17 at 6 p.m.

June 17 at 6 p.m. Cost: $5-$15

$5-$15 More Information: bit.ly/3Oe36Nt

Payton Drury

What: Live Music with Payton Drury

Live Music with Payton Drury Where: Goose Ridge in Richland

Goose Ridge in Richland When: June 17 from 5-6 p.m.

June 17 from 5-6 p.m. More Information: gooseridge.com/Visit/Events/Richland

Live Music

What: Live Music on the patio with Michael Edmondson 21+

Live Music on the patio with Michael Edmondson 21+ Where: Sage Brewing Company in Kennewick

Sage Brewing Company in Kennewick When: June 17 from 6-9 p.m.

June 17 from 6-9 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More Information: sagebrewing.beer/

Park Day

What: Fun Day at the Park including food, entertainment, games and more

Fun Day at the Park including food, entertainment, games and more Where: Kurtzman Park in Pasco

Kurtzman Park in Pasco When: June 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Seahawks 12 Tour

What: Seahawks 12 tour includes the NFL team’s mascot, players, dancers, games and more

Seahawks 12 tour includes the NFL team’s mascot, players, dancers, games and more Where: Kurtzman Park in Pasco

Kurtzman Park in Pasco When: June 18 from 2-4 p.m.

June 18 from 2-4 p.m. More Information: seahawks.com/schedule/events/2022/12-tour/

Father’s Day Concert

What: Isolation Big Band Father’s Day Concert

Isolation Big Band Father’s Day Concert Where: 325 East Columbia Gardens Way in Kennewick

325 East Columbia Gardens Way in Kennewick When: June 18 at 6 p.m.

June 18 at 6 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More Information: bit.ly/3NiG7AK

A crowd of kids run through the start of the kids color run. The free event, hosted by Central Christian Childcare, was organized to provide a fun activity to kick off summer. Sarah Gordon/Tri-City Herald

Color Run

What: 5th Annual Central Kids Run

5th Annual Central Kids Run Where: 1124 Stevens Dr., Richland

1124 Stevens Dr., Richland When: June 18 from 10-11 a.m.

June 18 from 10-11 a.m. More Information: bit.ly/3NYfoJB

Wonderbad

What: Wonderbad final show featuring Post Clarity Moocher

Wonderbad final show featuring Post Clarity Moocher Where: The Space in Richland

The Space in Richland When: June 18 at 6:30 p.m.

June 18 at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $5

$5 More Information: bit.ly/3xbQiBz

Father’s Day Celebration

What: Father’s Day Gospel Musical Celebration

Father’s Day Gospel Musical Celebration Where: Kurtzman Park in Pasco

Kurtzman Park in Pasco When: June 19 from 2-5 p.m.

June 19 from 2-5 p.m. More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/father/

May 13, 2018 - Friends Emmy Park, left, Janice Griner, Eileen Gwinn, center, and Mary Parks at Purple Star Winery in Benton City. Noelle Haro-Gomez/Tri-City Herald

Summer Solstice Dinner

What: Five-course meal

Five-course meal Where: Purple Star Winery in Benton City

Purple Star Winery in Benton City When: June 18 from 5:30-9 p.m.

June 18 from 5:30-9 p.m. Cost: $130

$130 More Information: bit.ly/3MVE2cW

Pride Prom

What: Columbia Basin College Pride Prom Masquerade

Columbia Basin College Pride Prom Masquerade Where: CBC Gjerde Center in Pasco

CBC Gjerde Center in Pasco When: June 18 from 7 p.m. to midnight

June 18 from 7 p.m. to midnight Cost: Free

Free More Information: bit.ly/3xLZsoq

Vineyard Tours

What: Vineyard to Vintner Weekend: vineyard tours and wine making demonstrations

Vineyard to Vintner Weekend: vineyard tours and wine making demonstrations Where: Rattlesnake Hills Wine Trail in Yakima Valley

Rattlesnake Hills Wine Trail in Yakima Valley When: June 18 and 19

June 18 and 19 More Information: bit.ly/3PVQaxo

LGBTQ+ Crafting Social

What: Crafting social for LGBTQ+ and allies

Crafting social for LGBTQ+ and allies Where: Richland Public Library

Richland Public Library When: June 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/lgbtqia-crafting-social/

Public Discussion

What: Public discussion with League of Women’s Voters titled “Is My Ballot Secure?”

Public discussion with League of Women’s Voters titled “Is My Ballot Secure?” Where: The Theatre (P104) at Columbia Basin College in Pasco

The Theatre (P104) at Columbia Basin College in Pasco When: June 22 at 6 p.m.

June 22 at 6 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More Information: my.lwv.org/washington/benton-franklin-counties

Comedy Show

What: Dougie Almeida comedy show

Dougie Almeida comedy show Where: Joker’s Comedy Club

Joker’s Comedy Club When: June 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.

June 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $10

$10 More Information: brownpapertickets.com/event/5467006

Morning view of Badger Mountain and the Columbia River from the Candy Mountain Trail. Paul Krupin

Glow Hike

What: Hike Badger Mountain with glow sticks, which are provided

Hike Badger Mountain with glow sticks, which are provided Where: Badger Mountain in Richland

Badger Mountain in Richland When: June 24 from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

June 24 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/glow-hike-on-badger-mountain/

Comedy Show

What: Costaki Economopolis

Costaki Economopolis Where: Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland

Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland When: June 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

June 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $20

$20 More Information: bit.ly/3NMKKms

Guns and Hoses

What: Milton-Freewater YMCA annual summer camp fundraiser with silent auction, over 25 vendors, food and drinks

Milton-Freewater YMCA annual summer camp fundraiser with silent auction, over 25 vendors, food and drinks Where: Stateline Church in Milton-Freewater, Ore.

Stateline Church in Milton-Freewater, Ore. When: June 25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. More Information: facebook.com/MFGunsandhoses/

Bug Day

What: Invertebrate Day, free and fun family activities all about bugs

Invertebrate Day, free and fun family activities all about bugs Where: McNary Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple St., Burbank

McNary Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple St., Burbank When: June 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. More Information: https://friendsofmcwr.org/events.html

Mariachi Festival

What: 15th Mariachi and More Festival

15th Mariachi and More Festival Where: Columbia Park in Richland

Columbia Park in Richland When: June 26-27, 7 p.m. - 2 a.m.

June 26-27, 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. More Information: bit.ly/38KWmaC

Wine Country Concerts

What: Live Concerts

Live Concerts Where: Walla Walla Wine Country Amphitheater

Walla Walla Wine Country Amphitheater When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June

June 28: Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett

The Clover Island Inn on the Columbia River in downtown Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Thunder on the Island

What: Weekly Concerts 21+

Weekly Concerts 21+ Where: Clover Island

Clover Island When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June from 6-9 p.m.

June 22 - Badlandz

June 29 - Coyote Kings

Live at 5

What: Live Concerts

Live Concerts Where: John Dam Plaza in Richland

John Dam Plaza in Richland When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June at 5 p.m.

June 23: The Stoney Lonesome Band

June 30: Badlandz and Coaster

