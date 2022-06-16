ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Go & Do | Outdoor movie, Seahawks 12 tour, free kids color run and more

By Alexandria Osborne
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3qMA_0gCbxTNc00

The Outdoor Movie Series is kicking off again this weekend in the Tri-Cities with a showing of The Addams Family 2. Movies shown throughout the summer will be free.

Families should remember to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks when going to a showing, and movies start at dusk.

The Addams Family 2 is 9-11 p.m. on June 17 at Howard Amon Park in Richland. More information can be found at bit.ly/38HVCT I.

Check out our roundup of Summer 2022 entertainment, events and more. Be sure to check back for the most up-to-date listings.

Health Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ad0t_0gCbxTNc00
Scenes from Columbia Basin College 2019 graduation on at the Toyota enter in Kennewick. Noelle Haro-Gomez/Tri-City Herald

Commencement

Art Show

  • What: Charity Art Show for Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation
  • Where: The Space in Richland
  • When: June 17 from 4-10 p.m.

Comedy Club

  • What: Ngaio Bealum comedy show
  • Where: Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland
  • When: June 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $10
  • More Information: bit.ly/3NR57Ph

Chemistry Under the Sun

  • What: Hands-on science activities for children ages K-12
  • Where: Mid Columbia Libraries West Pasco Branch
  • When: June 18 from 1-4 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More Information: bit.ly/3tmcWVp

Miss Juneteenth Pageant

  • What: Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program Pageant
  • Where: Chiawana High School in Pasco
  • When: June 17 at 6 p.m.
  • Cost: $5-$15
  • More Information: bit.ly/3Oe36Nt

Payton Drury

Live Music

  • What: Live Music on the patio with Michael Edmondson 21+
  • Where: Sage Brewing Company in Kennewick
  • When: June 17 from 6-9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More Information: sagebrewing.beer/

Park Day

  • What: Fun Day at the Park including food, entertainment, games and more
  • Where: Kurtzman Park in Pasco
  • When: June 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Seahawks 12 Tour

Father’s Day Concert

  • What: Isolation Big Band Father’s Day Concert
  • Where: 325 East Columbia Gardens Way in Kennewick
  • When: June 18 at 6 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More Information: bit.ly/3NiG7AK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzKXA_0gCbxTNc00
A crowd of kids run through the start of the kids color run. The free event, hosted by Central Christian Childcare, was organized to provide a fun activity to kick off summer. Sarah Gordon/Tri-City Herald

Color Run

  • What: 5th Annual Central Kids Run
  • Where: 1124 Stevens Dr., Richland
  • When: June 18 from 10-11 a.m.
  • More Information: bit.ly/3NYfoJB

Wonderbad

  • What: Wonderbad final show featuring Post Clarity Moocher
  • Where: The Space in Richland
  • When: June 18 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $5
  • More Information: bit.ly/3xbQiBz

Father’s Day Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTpxD_0gCbxTNc00
May 13, 2018 - Friends Emmy Park, left, Janice Griner, Eileen Gwinn, center, and Mary Parks at Purple Star Winery in Benton City. Noelle Haro-Gomez/Tri-City Herald

Summer Solstice Dinner

  • What: Five-course meal
  • Where: Purple Star Winery in Benton City
  • When: June 18 from 5:30-9 p.m.
  • Cost: $130
  • More Information:

    bit.ly/3MVE2cW

Pride Prom

  • What: Columbia Basin College Pride Prom Masquerade
  • Where: CBC Gjerde Center in Pasco
  • When: June 18 from 7 p.m. to midnight
  • Cost: Free
  • More Information: bit.ly/3xLZsoq

Vineyard Tours

  • What: Vineyard to Vintner Weekend: vineyard tours and wine making demonstrations
  • Where: Rattlesnake Hills Wine Trail in Yakima Valley
  • When: June 18 and 19
  • More Information: bit.ly/3PVQaxo

LGBTQ+ Crafting Social

Public Discussion

  • What: Public discussion with League of Women’s Voters titled “Is My Ballot Secure?”
  • Where: The Theatre (P104) at Columbia Basin College in Pasco
  • When: June 22 at 6 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More Information: my.lwv.org/washington/benton-franklin-counties

Comedy Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8TP9_0gCbxTNc00
Morning view of Badger Mountain and the Columbia River from the Candy Mountain Trail. Paul Krupin

Glow Hike

Comedy Show

  • What: Costaki Economopolis
  • Where: Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland
  • When: June 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $20
  • More Information:

    bit.ly/3NMKKms

Guns and Hoses

  • What: Milton-Freewater YMCA annual summer camp fundraiser with silent auction, over 25 vendors, food and drinks
  • Where: Stateline Church in Milton-Freewater, Ore.
  • When: June 25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • More Information: facebook.com/MFGunsandhoses/

Bug Day

  • What: Invertebrate Day, free and fun family activities all about bugs
  • Where: McNary Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple St., Burbank
  • When: June 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • More Information: https://friendsofmcwr.org/events.html

Mariachi Festival

  • What: 15th Mariachi and More Festival
  • Where: Columbia Park in Richland
  • When: June 26-27, 7 p.m. - 2 a.m.
  • More Information: bit.ly/38KWmaC

Wine Country Concerts

  • What: Live Concerts
  • Where: Walla Walla Wine Country Amphitheater
  • When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June
  • June 28: Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAGGR_0gCbxTNc00
The Clover Island Inn on the Columbia River in downtown Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Thunder on the Island

  • What: Weekly Concerts 21+
  • Where: Clover Island
  • When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June from 6-9 p.m.
  • June 22 - Badlandz
  • June 29 - Coyote Kings

Live at 5

  • What: Live Concerts
  • Where: John Dam Plaza in Richland
  • When: Upcoming concerts throughout the month of June at 5 p.m.
  • June 23: The Stoney Lonesome Band
  • June 30: Badlandz and Coaster

Do you know of an upcoming event that you’d like to see added to the list? Send an e-mail to news@tricityherald.com to have your event added. Information must be received by Friday of the week before the event.

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games

Scenes from the Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Prosser, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
PROSSER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Richland, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Richland, WA
City
Benton City, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Kennewick, WA
Entertainment
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Sacajawea Historical State Park shoreline

Steve Lenz is a photographer and the Union-Bulletin's digital design manager. Avian flu kills baby raccoons in park near Burbank. It’s a 1st in North America. The first confirmed case of avian flu in a mammal in Washington state was detected in a baby raccoon at Sacajawea Historical State Park in Pasco, WA.
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

Juan Rangel Chavez, Martin D Crowe and Christopher M Kaltenbach injured after a wreck near Burbank (Burbank, WA)

Authorities identified 73-year-old Juan Rangel Chavez, from Pasco, 58-year-old Martin D Crowe, from Kennewick, and 50-year-old Christopher M Kaltenbach, of Richland, as the victims who were injured after a wreck Wednesday near Burbank. The three-vehicle accident took place at around 2:51 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 12. The preliminary reports...
BURBANK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Chris Isaak
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

PHOTOS: Dayton's 2022 All Wheels Weekend

Dayton's 2022 All Wheels Weekend was well attended, despite cool and cloudy weather, as enthusiasts came to enjoy events ranging from a car show and cruise to outlaw dragster races and demo derby. Other attractions included food vendors, beer garden, entertainment and more.
DAYTON, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cougar statue discovered at location of a different investigation

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
BENTON CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Ore#Vineyard#The Tri Cities#Miramar Health Center#Columbia Basin College
outsidemagazine

The Ultimate Guide to Adventuring in Walla Walla

On the very edge of southeastern Washington, Walla Walla is known for being one of the best wine destinations in the country with more than 120 local wineries. But wide open spaces, hundreds of miles of running trails and surrounding picturesque hills and mountains render it an underrated gem for trail running and other outdoor adventures. Two locals share their favorite places to get outside, fill up on good food, and spend time in town.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
yaktrinews.com

Grace Clinic asking community to donate canned tomatoes for their patients

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Grace Clinic, a faith-based charity organization that provides medical services to low-income uninsured residents of Benton and Franklin counties, is asking the community for donations for their patients. More specifically, they are requesting canned tomatoes in any form — whole, diced, or stewed. The organization...
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
186
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy