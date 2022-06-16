Tri-City Herald death notices June 15, 2022

Alexandr Alexeyev

Alexandr Alexeyev, 22, of Kennewick, died June 13 at home.

He was born in Talgar Almatinskaya Oblast, Kazakhstan, and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

He was a delivery driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Burnell ‘Binx’ T. Hoyem

Burnell “Binx” T. Hoyem, 79, of Kennewick, died on June 8 in Seattle.

He was born in Kalispell, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 59 years.

He was a retired equipment operator.

Services will be held at a later date.