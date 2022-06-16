ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-City Herald death notices June 15, 2022

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318lkP_0gCbwSxk00

Alexandr Alexeyev

Alexandr Alexeyev, 22, of Kennewick, died June 13 at home.

He was born in Talgar Almatinskaya Oblast, Kazakhstan, and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

He was a delivery driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Burnell ‘Binx’ T. Hoyem

Burnell “Binx” T. Hoyem, 79, of Kennewick, died on June 8 in Seattle.

He was born in Kalispell, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 59 years.

He was a retired equipment operator.

Services will be held at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cougar statue discovered at location of a different investigation

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shooting inside Ben Franklin Transit Transfer Center

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department has confirmed a shooting inside the Ben Franklin Transit Transfer Center around 4:35 p.m. There were no injuries and the shooter ran away. According to Rigo Pruneda, the suspect was detained two blocks away. A weapon was found in a garbage nearby, but a connection has not yet been established. PPD is still investigating.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Home, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Kazakhstan#Burnell Binx
yaktrinews.com

Grace Clinic asking community to donate canned tomatoes for their patients

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Grace Clinic, a faith-based charity organization that provides medical services to low-income uninsured residents of Benton and Franklin counties, is asking the community for donations for their patients. More specifically, they are requesting canned tomatoes in any form — whole, diced, or stewed. The organization...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly car crash in Pasco causes I-182 closure Friday morning

PASCO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has investigated a deadly crash that happened on Eastbound I-182 at North 4th Ave. in Pasco. The crash happened at about 2 a.m. this morning. According to Sergeant Chad Pettijohn, only one 55-year-old male was involved. The male was heading Eastbound on I-182 when...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco school nurse accused of drug misuse

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission has charged registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin with unprofessional conduct following an inability to do her job as a school nurse. Martin has been a registered nurse in Washington since 2004. She was working as a school nurse...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
nbcrightnow.com

Wind carries controlled fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Benton County Fire District 1 is responding to a vegetation fire on the 15000 block of S Toure Private Road SE. The fire began by landscapers doing controlled weed burning. It was picked up by the wind and got out of hand, according to crews on scene.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

David Nickels pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2009 killing of Ephrata resident Sage Munro

BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
EPHRATA, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On early Friday morning, a man in his 50s lost his life following a traffic collision in Pasco. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the eastbound lanes of I-182 at N 4th Ave at approximately 2 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a pickup truck was involved in the accident. On arrival, emergency responders performed life saving measures on the driver, but he was declared dead at the scene.
PASCO, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
186
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy