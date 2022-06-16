ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno is a leader in domestic violence cases. Why it’s more dangerous in the summer

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Fresno County ranks No. 1 in domestic violence calls among California counties, according to the state Department of Justice.

That ranking is prompting concern from officials at the Marjaree Mason Center over a possible summer housing shortfall for victims. Summer domestic violence is also a concern to local police, who say hotter weather combines with family gatherings, additional family expenses and alcohol to drive up violence.

In the most recent figures, from 2020, there were 7.47 domestic violence calls for service per 1,000 residents in Fresno County, compared to 5.36 in second-ranked San Diego County. San Bernardino County was third, with 3.88.

Charity Susnick, director of communications for Marjaree Mason, said the number of safe house clients is up 24% in 2022, compared to the same time frames in 2020 and 2021. Were the trend to continue, the nonprofit agency would need to provide more than 10,000 nights of shelter from June 1 to Sept. 30, at a cost of nearly $700,000, causing a shortfall of $600,000.

The main Marjaree Mason facility has the capacity to house 40 families seeking refuge.

“There have been multiple days that we are housing up to an additional 17 families in alternative confidential safe housing,” said Susnick, who added that 97% of those who come to the center fall “well below the poverty line, which leaves them vulnerable to homelessness.”

In addition, the severity of risk facing victims has risen in the past year, said Susnick, citing the center’s “lethality risk assessment,” a tool evaluating the danger the victim faces in their relationship.

Fresno police domestic violence Detective Marissa Jackson said her department has also noted “an increase in intensity” of domestic violence incidents.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ericka Rascon noted violence involving “strangulation and weapons.”

The violence doesn’t necessarily involve “husband and wife,” she said, but other family members.

“Everyone knows the family member who drinks too much and starts a fight.”

Domestic violence in the summer months is also a risk to teens, added Jackson, who cautioned parents to heed where their children are going and what they are doing. Sometimes, parent don’t know what occurred to their child until school restarts in the fall.

Comments / 2

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno County Jail corrections officers set to strike on Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday corrections officers at the Fresno County Jail, are set to strike. The sheriff’s office says negotiations are still happening to try to avoid the strike, but the Fresno County Public Safety Association, the union representing the correctional officers, says their plans are set.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX26

Man stabbed in arms in Northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was stabbed on Sunday morning on First Street near Harvard Avenue in Fresno. Fresno Police say the man was stabbed in his arms and was taken to a medical center where he is said to be in stable condition. There are currently no...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Fresno Police#Homelessness#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Department Of Justice#The Marjaree Mason Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
crimevoice.com

Fresno man accused of fatally shooting son

Originally published as a Fresno Police Department Facebook post:. “Detectives have made an arrest for a shooting death that occurred on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, just before 11:00 am, Northwest officers responded to the 4400 block of North Tamera Avenue for a report of a shooting victim.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

3 arrested for separate gun-related incidents in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Three people have been arrested after police say they all face separate gun-related charges in Fresno. Police responded to the first incident on Tuesday afternoon near First and Belmont Avenues. Patrol officer pulled over a vehicle where the driver was found with a suspended license. The passenger, a known gang member who was on parole for manslaughter was found with a loaded 9mm gun. He was arrested for violating his parole and for owning a gun.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff announces arrest of family for human trafficking among others

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department announced several arrests in connection to a human and drug trafficking investigation that lasted six months, and led to the arrest of a mother, father and son involved. Arrests were made over the June 11 weekend where warrants were served...
The Paso Robles Press

Sheriff’s Deputies Safely Locate Missing Person

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in finding an at-risk missing person, Joseph Cox. On Friday, June 17, Cox made contact with his family and was safely located in Visalia. Cox was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, June 15, leaving his residence in Oceano.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
3K+
Followers
327
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy