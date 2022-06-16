Bernard Hargreaves, 90, formerly of Stickney

The 25th Annual Heart and Sole Cancer Walk is set for tonight in Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. The event honors those who have gone through and are going through battles with cancer. The area will open at 4 PM for those who want to set up campsites. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 PM. Luminaries will be available at the event. There will be activities, online raffles, fireworks, and live music by Captain’s Entertainment. The honorary co-chairs are anyone who has been an honorary co-chair in the past 25 years. The money raised by the event will fund local cancer patients in their fight. The run has been moved to Saturday morning. Registration can be done online or at 9:30 AM Saturday morning at the DWU/Avera Sports Complex. For more information, go to http://www.mitchellheartandsole.com.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO