Suki Hana sushi bar "opening soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)

Saphire, located at 7940 Wisconsin Ave, has just announced that it will be closing permanently. The popular Bethesda nightlife location posted the following message on its Facebook page:. “Ok friends, the time has finally come…. The official last day for Saph is Monday but tomorrow will be the last Saturday...
Crown Fried Chicken is now open at 1909 Seminary Rd in Silver Spring, taking over the former location of Krazy Steve’s (and Armand’s Pizza before that.) The restaurant is open 10am-9pm daily. Crown Fried Chicken opened its first Montgomery County location at 9120 Rothbury Dr. in Montgomery Village...
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
Cubasi Bistro, a Cuban restaurant with an existing location in Sterling, VA, is now open at 4710 Bethesda Ave. The restaurant is located on the ground level of The Seasons Apartments in the location that was formerly home to Jimmy John’s. Jimmy John’s closed that location in late 2018.
The OTC Bar & Grille in Olde Towne Gaithersburg has announced it is now open for carryout and delivery. OTC Bar & Grille is located in the former Olde Towne Cafe restaurant space at 226 E Diamond Ave in Gaithersburg, as well as the adjacent space that was previously home to Diamond Drugs. Last year the owners of the Olde Towne Cafe knocked down the wall that separates the two locations to create the new restaurant/bar space.
Washingtonian released its ‘Best of Summer: Where We’d Have a Drink Right Now’ list that includes “new rooftop lounges, summery cocktails, terrific happy hour deals, and more reasons to raise a glass.” Zinnia is the beer & wine garden, cafè, tavern, and fine dining restaurant that took over the Mrs. K’s Tollhouse location at 9201 Colesville rd in Silver Spring, in October 2022, and was named ‘Best Tavern Garden.’
Washingtonian released its ‘Best of Summer: Where We’d Have a Drink Right Now’ list that includes “new rooftop lounges, summery cocktails, terrific happy hour deals, and more reasons to raise a glass.” King Street Oyster Bar, which opened a location in Park Potomac this past March, was named ‘Best Oyster Happy Hour.”
Philz Coffee, located at 7247 Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda, has closed permanently, according to the company website. The coffee shop is also listed as “permanently closed” on its Facebook page. Philz Coffee opened its Bethesda location in December of 2018. DC Area locations in Adams Morgan, Navy Yard, and Ballston remain open.
Fans of hot chicken sandwiches have another new option, especially if they are in the South Riding/Chantilly area of southern Loudoun. Roaming Rooster, a fast-growing DC-based brand has opened off Highway 50 near State Road 28. The new Roaming Rooster is in the Chantilly Crossing shopping center. That’s the same...
Ed. Note: Any tips/sightings can be sent to [email protected]. I was wondering if I can get a little help with my attempt to get my scooter back. It was stolen out of my garage in Ivy City yesterday and I’m devastated. A little back story: when the pandemic...
Don’t be fooled: this mansion isn’t in Miami. The ritzy, glitzy, over-the-top villa—which went on the market for $4,995,000 last Friday—is in Potomac, Maryland. Even by the standards of the notoriously wealthy portion of River Road on which it’s located (called the “Millionaire’s Mile”) the estate—known as “Casa de Amor”—stands out. For one thing, the sprawling home, with its red tiled roofs and stone-white turrets, looks like it was copied-and-pasted straight from a Mediterranean beach. It’s a contrast to the area’s typical Georgian and Colonial style homes.
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
A Maryland hair stylist who started her own product line to help women with hair loss is now opening her first salon this summer, inside a Walmart in Clinton. The salon is part of the megastore's effort to support small businesses. For years, DeJuan Burns, of Prince George’s County, has...
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: June 13-17 The weekend is almost here. Before you take your roller skates out for a spin or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news…. Reston Community Players take on the world with ‘Newsies’ at...
Falls Church’s famous Anthony’s Restaurant, the locally-owned and operated family eatery specializing in Greek, Italian and American staple dishes, celebrated the Big 50 last month. That is, 50 years of business in the Falls Church community. Forced to move from its 300 West Broad Street location after 42...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.
AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday.
Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance.
“It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said.
For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.
The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.
“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”
The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park.
WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
TYSONS, Va. — Tysons Corner Center was evacuated Saturday afternoon after shots were fired during a group fight, according to Fairfax County Police. No one was injured in the shooting, and three people were treated for minor injuries sustained in the evacuation. Around 2:45 p.m., police said they began...
The former home of Giant will soon welcome another grocer. Permit documents suggest Whole Foods Market plans to open at 6426 Springfield Plaza, a county spokesperson told FFXnow in a statement, supporting rumors circulating among local residents and employees in the shopping center. Extensive construction on the site — which...
To help you make the most of this time of year, this Best Of Washington guide highlights our 101 favorite things to do here in the summer. Read on to find out our picks for fun festivals, ways to get out on the water, refreshing cocktails, rooftop bars, pick-your-own farms, tasty pies, and lots more.
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The new owners of the struggling Marley Station Mall said this week they are launching an aggressive leasing strategy to lure new retailers. The 800,000-square-foot mall sold in October for $10.5 million after going to auction about a year ago, according to state property records. It is located at 7900 Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County and first opened in 1987 when malls were enjoying a retailing heyday. But it plunged into foreclosure in 2021 amid the pandemic and a spike in e-commerce shopping.
Comments / 0