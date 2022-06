In October 2021, Uber announced that it would be launching new features to make traveling from airports a smoother experience. The three features, Uber Reserve at airports, Ready When You Are, and Curbside Pickup, allow app users to put their pick-up on their schedule. Whether you want to schedule an Uber a month in advance or want to be able to walk to the curb and get into a car, there's an option for you.

