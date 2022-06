LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A development company has broken ground on its project at the River Ridge Commerce Center. MR3 is a development and management company based in Pittsburgh, but is making a new home in southern Indiana. The business focuses on industrial, retail, life-science and technology projects. It already has an office in Indianapolis, but is making an entry into the Kentuckiana market with the River Ridge build.

CHARLESTOWN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO