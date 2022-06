If there’s one thing comedian Ben Roy is known for, it’s keeping his crowds on their toes. “I’ve always loved if the crowd is a little nervous that I’m going to come at them. They should worry a little bit,” he joked. “Finding somebody who looks uncomfortable and taking the show to them, it makes the whole experience so much more fun and enjoyable for everyone else there. That’s the way comedy should be seen: upclose, personal, intimate.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO