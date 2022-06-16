ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud County, KS

Local, area students earn academic honors at Cloud County

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago

CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students on the spring 2022 Honor Roll. To be named to this honor...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Pape joining Heartland Health Care Clinic in Abilene

ABILENE - Laura Pape, nurse practitioner, will join Heartland Health Care Clinic (HHCC) on July 5. She will be filling two important roles in patient care for HHCC. Half of her time will be spent working with Dr. Brown in family medicine, and the other half will be spent working with Dr. Anderson in rheumatology.
ABILENE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennington, KS
County
Cloud County, KS
City
Salina, KS
Cloud County, KS
Education
City
Minneapolis, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Salina, KS
Education
Salina Post

Salina Downtown receives national accreditation

Salina Downtown has received Main Street America™ accreditation, joining 862 other cities across the nation. “We are so excited about our accomplishments in the last year. Our office is so proud to represent our downtown business owners by helping make downtown Salina a destination”, said Leslie Bishop, Salina Downtown, Inc., executive director.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Central Kansas District 4-H 5K walk/run registration open

MINNEAPOLIS - Registration is now open for the third annual Central Kansas District 4-H 5K walk/run. The 4-H fundraising event is scheduled for 7:30-10 a.m. July 9 in Rock City at Minneapolis. The registration fee is $25 before the June 27 registration deadline, and includes a t-shirt and a medal for finishing. The entry fee at the event is $30.
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
Salina Post

City, county offices closed Monday for Juneteenth; library on Sunday

Don't forget, Monday's Juneteenth federal holiday also means local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Additionlly, there will be no Salina City Commission meeting on Monday. Offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday. Additionally,...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salina Post

Salina PD seeks public's help to locate 'missing endangered' man

The Salina Police Department seeks the public's help in locating a Salina man who hasn't been seen in approximately a week and is being considered a missing endangered person. Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, hasn't been seen or heard from for approximately a week. He is described as being 6'2" tall, weighing 184, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dirt from where Dana Adams was lynched now in Smoky Hill Museum

This important jar will be on display at the Museum for the next week or so in honor of the Dana Adams project 1893. This Saturday, June 18, you can take part in a special celebration, dedication, and installation of a historical marker in memory of a young black man who was lynched by a mob in Salina, Kansas in 1893. No one was ever arrested for the lynching. The event will be 1-4 PM in Caldwell Plaza.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Four-wheeler accident claims life of Saline County teenager

A Saline County teenager died Wednesday in a four-wheeler accident northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 15-year-old boy was riding a four-wheeler in a field behind his family's home in the 4700 block of W. Pleasant Hill Road when he attempted to ride through a gate and instead struck a wire fence.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Enloe, Emily Kristyne; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Salina Post

Saline County jobless rate up slightly

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.3% in May. This was a decrease from 2.4% in April and a decrease from 3.4% in May 2021. “Both monthly...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, June 11-17

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAGER, SUSAN RENEE; 40; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: PERSINGER, CARL...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Two persons seen on video stealing bat from downtown business

Police are looking for two individuals who were seen on surveillance video stealing a $300 bat from a downtown business Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that the owner of Restore, 210 E. Walnut Street, arrived at work Wednesday morning and found the back door to the construction office pried open and a $300 Walkoff wood bat missing. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy