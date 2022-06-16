ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actually, maybe don’t learn to code

By Emily Stewart
Vox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn its face, the idea of a tech boot camp sounds pretty nice. You take a few months to learn coding or web development or user experience design or whatever, and voila, welcome to your “future-proof” career. Some boot camps only make you pay once you land that shiny new six-figure...

Nature.com

A hybrid optimization with ensemble learning to ensure VANET network stability based on performance analysis

High vehicle mobility, changing vehicle density and dynamic inter-vehicle spacing are all important issues in the VANET environment. As a result, a better routing protocol improves VANET overall performance by permitting frequent service availability. Therefore, an ensemble-based machine-learning technique is used to forecast VANET mobility. Effective routing based on a hybrid metaheuristic algorithm combined with Ensemble Learning yields significantly improved results. Based on information collected from the Road Side Unit (RSU) or the Base Station, a hybrid metaheuristic (Seagull optimization and Artificial Fish Swarm Optimization) method is used to estimate (BS). The suggested approach incorporates an ensemble machine learning and hybrid metaheuristic method to reduce the latency. The current model's execution is calculated using a variety of Machine Learning techniques, including SVM, Nave Bayes, ANN, and Decision Tree. As a result, the performance of machine learning algorithms may be studied and used to achieve the best results. Comparative analysis between the proposed method (HFSA-VANET) and (CRSM-VANET was done on different performance parameters like throughput, delay, drop, network lifetime, and energy consumption to assess system performance on two factors Speed and Nodes. The HFSA-VANET method shows an overall drop in the delay of 33% and a decrease in the energy consumption of 81% and an increase of 8% in the throughput as compared with the CRSM-VANET method at 80 node. The proposed method that is HFSA-VANET has been implemented in the MATLAB and NS2 environment.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Epic's free multiplayer tools let developers enable Steam crossplay

In 2019, Epic made the online services developed for Fortnite freely available to any game developer who wanted to use them. The software development kit included systems for friends lists, matchmaking, lobbies, leaderboards, stat-tracking, and cross-platform multiplayer. Recently, it brought crossplay between PC and PlayStation to Fall Guys in all its playlists. And now, Epic Online Services lets developers enable crossplay between Epic and Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

IOGear Kaliber Gaming Hver Stealth Keyboard Review

IOGear's Kaliber Gaming Hver Stealth Keyboard ($49.95) would be almost impossible to identify without the logo in its top-right corner. It looks generically identical to pretty much every other gaming keyboard on the market—black with RGB backlighting and multiple functions assigned to almost every non-alphanumeric key. On the plus side, let's repeat the price: $49.95, for many of the same features you'll find on much costlier keyboards from better-known manufacturers. If only the Kaliber's typing experience and software were better, it'd be a slam-dunk budget buy. As is, it's merely a passable one.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Accurate emotion recognition using Bayesian model based EEG sources as dynamic graph convolutional neural network nodes

Due to the effect of emotions on interactions, interpretations, and decisions, automatic detection and analysis of human emotions based on EEG signals has an important role in the treatment of psychiatric diseases. However, the low spatial resolution of EEG recorders poses a challenge. In order to overcome this problem, in this paper we model each emotion by mapping from scalp sensors to brain sources using Bernoulli"“Laplace-based Bayesian model. The standard low-resolution electromagnetic tomography (sLORETA) method is used to initialize the source signals in this algorithm. Finally, a dynamic graph convolutional neural network (DGCNN) is used to classify emotional EEG in which the sources of the proposed localization model are considered as the underlying graph nodes. In the proposed method, the relationships between the EEG source signals are encoded in the DGCNN adjacency matrix. Experiments on our EEG dataset recorded at the Brain-Computer Interface Research Laboratory, University of Tabriz as well as publicly available SEED and DEAP datasets show that brain source modeling by the proposed algorithm significantly improves the accuracy of emotion recognition, such that it achieve a classification accuracy of 99.25% during the classification of the two classes of positive and negative emotions. These results represent an absolute 1"“2% improvement in terms of classification accuracy over subject-dependent and subject-independent scenarios over the existing approaches.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

The rise of API-first companies, in fintech and beyond

API-first companies aren’t a new thing, but I have been paying more attention to them since TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, where I moderated a panel conversation with Plaid CTO Jean-Denis Greze. Plaid is a fintech company, yes, but it’s not just in fintech that API solutions are on the rise — and helping solve a great range of problems. — Anna.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Someone made a tombstone to mark Internet Explorer’s end-of-support date

When Microsoft effectively for Internet Explorer earlier this week, one person decided to mark the occasion with a bit of humor. Per , software Jung Ki-young spent 430,000 won (about $330) to design and order a headstone for the web browser ahead of its official end-of-support date. The memorial, located on the roof of his brother’s cafe in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, features IE’s iconic logo followed by an English epitaph that reads, “He was a good tool to download other browsers.”
INTERNET

