Letters to the editor for June 16

Developer as tree expert?

A recent story in The Olympian reported that owners of Capital Mall are considering booting a local successful businessman — even though his lease has two years before it expires — to allow a fast-food eatery to be established. A spokesperson for the proposed fast food eatery stated that of the approximately 160 trees on/near the site, most would need to be removed due to disease, leaving approximately 55 trees.

A decision to replace the current tenant with a new tenant is straight forward: The new tenant would provide a greater revenue stream to the landowners and to the city of Olympia.

I’m unsure where the number of 160 trees comes from — a small-scale clearcut would need to be undertaken. The trees in the immediate proximity of the current restaurant are: birch, pine, maple, and cherry.

Naturally, removing trees would allow a new owner of a fast-food eatery to plan for ease of onsite parking and constant traffic. Who determined that a majority of the trees are diseased? The only way to determine the health of individual trees is for a reputable local certified arborist to provide a reliable diagnosis.

Unfortunately, if recent history is considered, the City Council will allow the potential new owner to cut the trees and establish a fast-food eatery. In addition, I would not be surprised if the City Council provided some sort of corporate welfare for the developer. These points do not even consider the amount of increased traffic.

Joe Digranes, Olympia

Remember that people are individuals

In debates about many issues such as gun violence, abortion or climate change, too often it appears that politicians and others talk glibly about “people” as a group, forgetting that “people” is made up of many individuals, each with different circumstances.

For example, every woman considering abortion has her own individual financial, emotional and health conditions. Having and raising a child completely changes the lives of the parents. Is a specific woman (and husband/partner, if still around) prepared to undertake that, financially and emotionally? On the other hand, is that woman prepared emotionally for an abortion?

Since each person is unique, each situation should be approached with compassion and information. If every pregnant woman is forced to have the child, without considering the specific circumstances, some children will undoubtedly be born into situations where they are not wanted or valued, with disastrous consequences for the child, the family and society.

Geoffrey A. Mueller, Tenino

22nd District should re-elect Jessica Bateman

Currently, Washington state is in a perilous housing shortage. According to a report from the Up For Growth National Coalition, from 2000-2016 nearly every county in Washington experienced a 100% increase in its home prices. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the situation. Recent numbers from Redfin found that home prices in Thurston County were up 18.5% from a year ago, with the median home price now reaching an exorbitant $507,000.

Unfortunately, few state representatives are treating this crisis with the seriousness that it deserves. Jessica Bateman of the 22nd District, though, is different.

Since elected, Bateman has supported several pieces of legislation to mitigate the state’s housing crisis, including a property tax exemption on limited equity housing cooperatives, the establishment of an advisory committee on permanent supportive housing, and an expansion of the state’s Apple Health and Community Homes program.

Bateman has also become a leader in pushing for HB 1782 and HB 1660 , two of the boldest bills to reform Washington’s broken land-use laws. Combined, these bills would have been an important step forward in ending Washington’s housing shortage by legalizing accessory dwelling units throughout the state and allowing for much-needed residential infill near public transit hubs.

Regrettably, neither bill made it to the floor for a vote this session. That is why voters in the 22nd District need to reelect Jessica Bateman. At this critical moment, her leadership on housing issues — especially zoning reforms — is essential to ending the state’s housing crisis.

Marco Rosaire Rossi, Tacoma