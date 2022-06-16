ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Out and about: Celebrate Juneteenth, pause to take in art or enjoy live music

By Molly Gilmore
 3 days ago

Juneteenth jubilees

Local celebrations of Juneteenth offer food and fun along with the opportunity to honor the deep historical significance of the end of legal slavery in the United States. Seattle duo The Black Tones , who have opened for Death Cab for Cutie and Mavis Staples and wowed the crowd at Love Oly Fest in 2021, will perform Sunday, June 19, at Olympia’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration , produced by the Women of Color in Leadership Movement and Media Island International in collaboration with the city. Also featured at the festival : Shady B, Awodi Drumming , Olympia Poet Laureate Ashly McBunch and Seattle’s Buffalo Soldiers , a group that celebrates the Black soldiers who served during the settling of the West. The free event happens from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rebecca Howard Park, 311 Ninth Ave. SE, Olympia. In Lacey, a barbecue is the centerpiece of the Fred U. Harris Masonic Lodge’s 41st annual Juneteenth Celebration . The celebration , held in partnership with the cities of Lacey and Tumwater, happens from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road SE.

Nixon Sarol (center) of Puyallup works with fellow cooks Mason Wright (left) of Lacey and Derek Lathrop of Tenino as they prepare chicken, spare ribs and tri-tip steak during the Harris Masonic Lodge’s 2021 Juneteenth celebration at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

‘A Place to Pause’

The losses and stresses of the pandemic inspired Olympia artist Kathy Gore-Fuss to transform everyday spaces into flower-bedecked places that invite reflection and contemplation. Now, Gore-Fuss has built one of her places out of time in an art gallery. “ A Place to Pause ,” which combines masses of flowers with seating, a journal and a poem by Olympia Poet Laureate Ashly McBunch , opens Friday, June 17, at Childhood’s End Gallery , 222 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. The installation, constructed with help from other local artists, is part of a show called “ Bloom ,” on view through July 31.

Olympia Poet Laureate Ashly McBunch wrote a poem to accompany Kathy Gore Fuss’s “A Place to Pause” art installation opening Friday, June 17, at Childhood’s End Gallery in downtown Olympia. Courtesy photo
Olympia painter Kathy Gore-Fuss turned her focus to creating interactive installations during the pandemic. Dan Kapsner/Courtesy photo

Kick back with jazz or show tunes

Jazzed about jazz? Seattle scat-singing star Greta Matassa returns to Olympia on Friday, June 17. Matassa, who’s been named Earshot’s best jazz vocalist in the Northwest many times, will perform as part of a quintet at 7 p.m. at New Traditions Fair Trade Café , 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $18-$25, and reservations are a must for those who’d like to dine while they listen. Call 360-705-2819. If show tunes are more your style, head for Port Plaza, where the Olympia Musical Theatre Singers — founded by Troy Arnold Fisher — will be covering songs from such classics as “ My Fair Lady ” and “ Camelot ” as part of “ I Could Have Danced All Night: A Celebration of the Music of Lerner & Loewe ,” happening at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. There’s a second performance at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. The concerts are free with donations gratefully accepted.

Jazz diva Greta Matassa will perform Friday, June 17, at New Traditions Fair Trade Cafe in Olympia. Zygmunt Spiz/Courtesy photo

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.

thatoregonlife.com

Stay For Five Nights At This Pacific Northwest Cabin In Old Growth Forest

Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

State-of-the-Art Historic Lacey Home Designed by Renowned Architect Joseph Wohleb Offered by Courtney Drennon with Morrison House Sotheby’s Realty

In 1927, Joseph I. Peters constructed a house in what is now Lacey from a design by renowned Olympia architect Joseph H. Wohleb (1887 – 1958). Today, the property in the Old Historic Lacey neighborhood is the home of Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder and his wife Becci. Tomorrow, it can be yours. The house is on the market, offered by Courtney Drennon with Morrison House Sotheby’s Realty.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pride flags torn down, set on fire outside Seattle cantina

SEATTLE — Pride flags outside downtown Seattle’s Taqueria Cantina restaurant were torn down and then set on fire during a large-scale vandalism incident. The crime happened during sunrise on Wednesday, June 15. “(The suspect) could’ve just pulled the (Pride) flags, but the fact that they burned them -...
SEATTLE, WA
Olympia, WA
