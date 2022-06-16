Death notices for June 16
Braese , Patricia, 79, Tumwater, died Monday, June 13, 2022 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Smith, Amelia, 41, Shelton, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Woolery , Norman Lee, 59, Yelm, died Friday, June 10, 2022 at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
