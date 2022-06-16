United Way, Thurston Public Health honor volunteers who served at vaccine clinics

BELLEVUE, Wash. — At Newport High, one student said he will no longer be quiet. "I am not swapping school districts. I'm not going to avoid the problem,” he said. His family is filing a lawsuit against the Bellevue School District. The student is a minor and asked that we only refer to him by his initials, C.S.A. With his parents by his side on Wednesday, he explained what happened in 2021 after a breakup with his girlfriend.

