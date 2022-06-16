United Way, Thurston Public Health honor volunteers who served at vaccine clinics
The United Way of Thurston County and Thurston County Public Health and Social Services have recognized those individuals who volunteered between 100 and 473 hours at vaccine clinics in the county during the past year.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award recipients are:
▪ Kim Yee, volunteered 473 hours.
▪ Sandra Hallstrom, 466 hours.
▪ Tobias Klotz, 422 hours.
▪ Deborah Barnett, 244 hours.
▪ Martin Balikov, 204 hours.
▪ Christine Hall, 195 hours.
▪ Claude “Terry” Sullivan, 185 hours.
▪ Laurie O’Brien, 198 hours.
▪ Brenda Paull, 144 hours.
▪ Sharon Graham, 145 hours.
▪ Kelly Laidlaw, 133 hours.
▪ Deborah Dohrmann, 127 hours.
▪ Marj Shomshor, 113 hours.
▪ Kathryn McKay, 106 hours.
▪ Michael Page, 116 hours.
▪ Jeanne Koenings, 113 hours.
▪ Nancy Mills, 101 hours.
▪ Pamela Meredith, 101 hours.
In addition, United Way and Thurston Public Health also recognized the thousands of other volunteers who gave their time at an event at the Thurston County Fairgrounds in early June.
—Rolf Boone
