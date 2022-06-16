ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento dedicates nearly $15 million to fund job programs. Here’s who will benefit

By Dante Motley
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Sacramento is investing in programs to help people, mainly youth, launch their careers or just earn some extra money with job training and paid internships.

The City Council this week unanimously voted to set aside almost $15 million to support city programs and community-based organizations that give working experience to thousands of the city’s residents, most of whom are between the ages of 16 and 30. The vote came more than two months after a mass shooting downtown heightened calls from some organizations for the city to invest in youth programs.

“This is really important,” Councilman Jay Schenirer said. “The importance goes way beyond getting people jobs because it’s getting them ready for jobs.”

A $6.98 million Californians for All: Youth Workforce grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act Reinvestment money sent to the state. That money will target youth largely through an eight-week summer cohort for ages 16 to 24 and a four-month employment opportunity with on-the-job training for ages 18 to 30, along with additional programs, according to the grant application.

$2.75 million was allocated from the city’s $112.2 million ARPA Fund to adult workforce programs , for ages 30 and up. Workforce Development Manager Kriztina Palone said this funding would go towards retraining, skills assessments, and job and educational placement.

The plan also includes $5 million previously dedicated to training, exposure, and paid internships for youth through City programs like #SacYouthWorks and Thousand Strong, according to the city .

Youth Development Policy Manager Lindee Lane said that this funding included a planned event series called “#SummerInRealLife,” with a focus on the neighborhoods of Del Paso Heights, Oak Park, Meadowview and Valley Hi.

These free events will be held on weekends and will include activities designed for youth by youth. That program is a combined effort between multiple city departments and Lane said it could potentially reach thousands of young people in Sacramento this summer.

“This is really one of the first times in the 12 years I’ve been here where we have the police department and violence prevention working with what we’re doing on Workforce, working with what we’re doing on Children’s Serves,” Schenirer said. “The fact that Dr. Clavo [the Head of the Office of Violence Prevention] and Kriztina and Lindee are working together and meeting together on an ongoing basis is the pathway that is going to take us to success.”

The funding comes on the heels of renewed outcry for funding youth and violence prevention programs in response to a gang shootout that left six dead and 12 wounded in early April, and was presented alongside an oral report from Police Chief Kathy Lester on police department violence prevention efforts.

Aubree Taylor, a Development Project Manager, told the Bee that while the program will “address making sure youth have positive outlets to take part in,” the framework is not just looking at workforce development in a “responsive way,” but hopefully establishing funding for youth work programs for whenever interest rises.

However, residents during public comment and council members pointed out the temporary nature of the funding. Councilwoman Mai Vang mentioned the one-time nature of the CFA grant in her concerns about the program’s sustainability, and she urged the council to find a solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ssf16_0gCbshOb00
Councilmember Mai Vang speaks at the press conference for Sac Kids First on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Mack Road Valley Hi Community Center in Sacramento. City leaders announced a new initiative to establish a childrens fund for the City of Sacramento through a measure to be placed on the November 2022 ballot. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

“I am currently calling today to recommend that council dedicate a record amount of dollars into youth programs and crime prevention efforts,” Kevin Hooks Jr. said in his public comments. “There are record amounts of money coming in from cannabis revenue, and we should have record amounts of money for these programs.”

This point speaks to a likely November ballot measure that would require at least 40% of the city’s cannabis tax revenue to be spent on youth programs and services. Vang said she would be bringing that proposal to the council along with Schenirer and Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We Will Always Have A Home Here’: Former City Councilmember Steve Hansen Talks Progress Of Sacramento’s Lavender Heights Neighborhood

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Marked with rainbow flags and painted crosswalks, a stretch of K Street named Lavender Heights is the unofficial home for Sacramento’s LGBTQIA+ community. The neighborhood earned the title in 2015 after the city’s first openly gay city councilmember pushed to mark the area as LGBTQIA+ friendly. Music and dancing light up Lavender Heights at night. At the center of it all are two nightlife staples: Badlands nightclub and The Depot bar. More than two decades ago, T.J. Bruce, the openly gay owner of both businesses, was brave enough to open doors and windows to Sacramento’s hotspots. “I spent time in [San...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Cal Expo fireworks show canceled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The skies over Cal Expo will remain dark on the night of July 4 now that the fireworks show will not be happening for the third year in a row. “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision that Cal Expo will be unable to host the annual fireworks show this year,” Cal Expo wrote on it’s website.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Youth Development#Internships#The City Council#Californians#American#Arpa Fund
ABC10

Matthew Oliver announces run for Rocklin City Council

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Local businessman Matthew Oliver has announced plans to run for Rocklin City Council. Oliver is the owner of House of Oliver in Roseville, Rocklin and Granite Bay, and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Oliver would not be running for a specific seat on the Rocklin...
ROCKLIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Elk Grove Citizen

EG Unified announces Teachers of the Year

One is a fourth-generation music teacher, and the other took the path to college after being motivated by a tough, but inspiring, U.S. Marine colonel in her high school’s Junior ROTC class. These are the stories of Rachel Baird, an English teacher at Cosumnes Oaks High School, and Nathan Courtright, a music teacher at Florin High School. The Elk Grove Unified School District staff surprised them at their classrooms and announced they are the Teachers of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

11K+
Followers
765
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy