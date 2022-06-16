ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Months after woman was run down at Tacoma protest, a warrant’s been issued for driver

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mODm5_0gCbsekQ00

A 34-year-old man who Tacoma police suspect intentionally drove his pickup truck into a woman protesting outside of the LeMay - America’s Car Museum earlier this year was charged Monday.

Stephen Tadla faces charges of first-degree assault and failure to remain at an injury accident. According to charging documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court , Tadla sold the truck he allegedly used in the attack, relinquished his Washington driver’s license and no longer lives in the state. The documents say he obtained an Oregon driver’s license. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is accused of driving his pickup toward a crowd of protesters gathered on a sidewalk outside the LeMay the evening of Jan. 26 and striking 49-year-old Theresa Evans . The woman was on her way to a math tutoring appointment when she joined protesters rallying outside the car museum in support of the rights of people experiencing homelessness.

Slammed to the ground, Evans underwent three surgeries at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for her injuries. Her pelvis was shattered, she sustained a concussion and had head lacerations. She was released from the hospital March 16 after a 50-day stay.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Evans said she is continuing to recover at her Eastside Tacoma home. Her injuries meant she couldn’t walk for months, but now she can get around with the help of a cane.

“I can’t walk very much,” Evans said. “Basically I can walk about a block, maybe two at most. And I started riding my little bicycle. I can get on it. And again, just a couple blocks because it totally wipes me out.”

Charging documents don’t lay out why Tadla would have driven his truck toward the crowd of protesters. The demonstrators were outside the car museum while city and county government leaders met with business owners and residents to discuss crime and safety in Tacoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBReS_0gCbsekQ00
Tacoma police talk with witnesses after a woman protesting outside the Tacoma Safe meeting was hit by a hit-and-run driver outside the LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

Tadla does not have any prior convictions in Pierce County, court records show. According to the declaration for determination of probable cause, Tacoma Police Department officers identified the vehicle used in the attack with the help of a citizen who followed behind the truck after Evans was hit. That person reported the truck’s license plate and location before losing it in traffic.

Police found that the license plate was for a light blue, older Chevrolet pickup truck, and it was registered to Tadla. That vehicle description matches a bulletin issued by police several days after the hit-and-run seeking tips from the public.

“The officers checked the defendant’s listed address, but the truck was not there,” prosecutors wrote in the court document. “Witness information, coupled with forensic analysis of records indicate the defendant was the driver and sole occupant of the truck.”

Detectives requested search warrants for Tadla’s phone and web activities and found that at the time of the assault, the defendant’s phone followed a route that took him directly by the LeMay. He also made several Internet searches that night and the following day, according to the probable cause document. Those searches included “O’Reilly Auto Parts,” “windshield replacement Bend Oregon,” “mobile windshield replacement” and “hotels in Olympia WA.”

Since the attack, Evans has said she wanted to speak out about safety at protests in Tacoma. While she was still recovering in the hospital, she called in to several Tacoma City Council meetings to talk about what happened to her. And on April 12, the council recognized Evans with a Compassionate Tacoma award for showing great compassion and embodying Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of courageous nonviolence.

Evans attended the recognition ceremony in-person, making her way to the podium with the help of a walker. She thanked the people who had given her support through her recovery and told council members she didn’t want anyone to have to risk being injured just for attending a peaceful demonstration.

She was nominated for the award by council member Keith Blocker. During the recognition, he thanked Evans for having the courage to go out and protest for something she believes in.

“Any time someone makes a sacrifice for vulnerable people, to me that’s something that’s really important, and I want to thank you for stepping up and showing your compassion for the people of Tacoma,” Blocker said.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebharatexpressnews.com

Seattle police search for child last abducted in 2014

Seattle Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a girl believed to be now 14 and the man who abducted her seven years ago. On November 6, 2014, Jason Potter was ordered by King County Superior Court to award custody of his then 7-year-old daughter Julia to her mother.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Active-duty soldier fatally shot in Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Parkland on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 1600 block of 112th Street South in Parkland just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside...
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parkland father, neighbors stand up to armed robbers

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland father is out of the hospital after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers Friday morning. Matthew Phillips was on his way to take his daughter, Bailey, to day care. He said a man with an AR-15 style rifle came from behind an RV and held a rifle to the back window of the truck where his daughter was sitting. He said the man asked for money. Once the man went to the driver’s side of the truck, Phillips said he was able to get the rifle away from the guy. But things progressed quickly.
PARKLAND, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
q13fox.com

WSP investigating deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-5 early Saturday morning. According to the Tukwila Fire Department (TFD), crews responded to reported of a high speed crash between two cars on southbound I-5, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S at around 3:30 a.m.
TUKWILA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Can You Help Find Julia?

Detectives need your help to locate a girl who would be 14-years-old now and the man who abducted her in 2014. On November 6th, 2014 Jason Potter was ordered by the King County Superior Court to turn over custody of his 7-year-old daughter Julia to her mother. The suspect fled from a North Seattle home and hadn’t been heard from until September 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Run Down#Homelessness#The Lemay America#Car Museum#Harborview Medical Center
lynnwoodtoday.com

Man arrested in attack on woman in Lynnwood Staples parking lot

A 27-year-old Snohomish County man was arrested Thursday for assaulting a woman in the Lynnwood Staples parking lot May 21. Police say the victim was in the parking lot when two individuals, a male and female, attacked her. It is unknown what caused the attack, as the victim said she did not recognize either of her attackers.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Austin Holmes dead after a motorcycle crash in Northeast Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Austin Holmes, of Federal Way, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on June 7 in Northeast Tacoma. The fatal motorcycle crash took place near the 4100 block of Marine View Drive. According to the investigation reports, Holmes was speeding northbound on Marine View Drive when his motorcycle went over the road’s double yellow line into southbound lanes and slammed into a utility pole.
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
278
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy