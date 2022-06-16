ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Olympian

Ready to see some live shows? The Washington Center has a full slate for 2022-2023

By Molly Gilmore
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrgnS_0gCbsPSP00

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts’ 2022-2023 season — its first full lineup since the pandemic closed theaters — looks much like the typical pre-pandemic set of shows.

There’s a Broadway tour (“Legally Blonde”), a modern dance troupe (Ailey II), a big-name band (Los Lobos, performing with Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno) and lots of comedy.

“We were kind of late putting the whole season together, and it wasn’t just the center: It was the same thing nationwide,” said Jill Barnes, the center’s executive director. “But we did put it together, and I feel really good about the genres we’re offering, the titles we’re offering, the diversity. It’s going to be a great, exciting season.”

As in the past, there are season tickets available, with discounts and the option to keep the same seats for each show.

The center itself, though, will look quite different.

The building closes June 28 for renovation of the public spaces, and when it reopens Nov. 4 with the perennially popular “Stunt Dog Experience,” both the theater and lobby areas will be transformed.

There’ll be a redesigned concessions area along with new seats, new wall treatments, and new carpet.

That means, as Barnes has been reminding audiences at recent shows, that like it or not, you’ll never again see the much-remarked-upon theater carpet whose pattern she describes as “multicolored kites with yellow strings.”

“It’s served us well,” she told The Olympian, “and it’s time for an update.”

Also changing this year: There’s a bigger range of showtimes, with some family-friendly shows happening earlier and Sunday shows at 2 and 5 p.m.

“I was inspired to do it because the Olympia Symphony moved its Sunday shows to 3 o’clock, and it really helped with attendance,” she said. “I think it’s a good move.”

Barnes is excited for the new season, including a June 8 mystery show. Though the show won’t be announced until Nov. 3, eager audiences can already buy tickets, and she expects them to sell quickly.

Sales have been trending upward after a slow start when shows resumed earlier this year, she said.

“We sold out David Sedaris, we sold out The Temptations, and we sold out the Indigo Girls,” she said. “We’re ending on a really strong note.”

The Washington Center’s 2022-2023 season

  • Season tickets: A 15 percent discount is available for those subscribers who buy tickets to five or more shows. Those who buy eight or more can sit in the same seats for the shows they choose.
  • Individual tickets: Prices vary. Regular season shows go on sale Aug. 2.
  • Where: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, except Jake Shimabukuro, who’ll perform at South Puget Sound Community College’s Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia.
  • More information: 360-753-8586, www.washingtoncenter.org

The shows

Stunt Dog Experience ” (7:30 p.m. Nov. 4): Chris Perondi’s clever canines, all rescued from pounds and shelters, return to the center.

Some Stars of Native Comedy (7:30 p.m. Nov. 5): This night of Native comedy features Gilbert Brown, aka the Naughty Rez Dog, along with Jim Ruel and Sheila Chalakee.

Seattle International Comedy Competition (7:30 p.m. Nov. 17): The famed comedy competition stops in Olympia for a semi-final round.

The Aunties ” (7:30 p.m. Nov. 18): This original multimedia production, premiering in Olympia, features stories told by Native American and First Nations matriarchs.

Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawaii (7:30 p.m. Dec. 9): Shimabukuro returns to Olympia to spread holiday cheer with bassist Jackson Waldoff and singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young.

National Geographic Live: Andy Mann (7 p.m. Jan. 20): Mann is a climber, diver, arctic explorer and award-winning filmmaker who has documented expeditions on all seven continents.

Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite (7:30 p.m. Jan. 28): The gospel legends are teaming up with singer-songwriter and harmonica master Musselwhite.

Ailey II (7:30 p.m. Jan. 31): The New York City-based troupe of up-and-coming dancers presents pieces by emerging choreographers.

Legally Blonde: The Musical ” (7 p.m. Feb. 2): The Broadway touring production follows the journey of sorority woman Elle Woods as she battles stereotypes and sexism, all while looking fabulous.

Friends: The Musical Parody ” (5 p.m. Feb. 26): The musical lampoons the beloved sitcom about a half-dozen 20somethings living in improbably spacious New York City apartments.

Ladies of Laughter (7:30 p.m. March 10): The returning tour features some of the top comics from each year’s national LOL competition.

Éireann: A Taste of Ireland ” (5 p.m. March 12): This contemporary Celtic show mixes music and story with dance performed by champions.

Los Lobos with Gaby Moreno (7:30 p.m. March 23): The Grammy-winning band returns with singer-songwriter-guitarist Gaby Moreno.

Ray On My Mind: A Tribute to Ray Charles ” (2 p.m. March 26): Part concert, part theater, this tribute show features Kenny Brawner as Ray plus an 11-piece orchestra and a trio of backup vocalists.

Whisky tasting with Skerryvore (5:30 p.m. April 14): Members of the band will play music and talk about whisky (as it’s spelled in Scotland) at this preshow tasting.

Skerryvore (8 p.m. April 14): This internationally known band blends contemporary Scottish traditional music with rock.

“Frozen II” Sing-Along (6 p.m. April 29): Lauren O’Neill will host the sing-along, which will also feature a costume contest.

Women of a Certain Age ” (2 and 7:30 p.m. May 6): A trio of would-be stars aims for glory on TV’s “American Starmaker,” an “American Idol”-style show.

Center Salon (7:30 p.m. May 19): The sixth annual salon, held in the Black Box, offers music, literature and art.

Mystery show (7:30 p.m. June 8): This show, by an artist that center audiences often request, will be announced Nov. 3.

Series performances

Black Box Jazz: The cabaret-style music series will showcase multi-instrumentalist Jay Thomas (Jan. 13), vocalist Greta Matassa (Feb. 24), guitarists Frank Kohl and John Stowell (April 7) and pianist David Joyner and the Jared Hall Quartet (May 26).

Comedy in the Box: The cabaret-style series, recommended for ages 18 and older, continues with performances Jan. 26, Feb. 16, March 16, April 6, May 18 and June 15.

Silent Movies: The series with organist Dennis James offers a Buster Keaton collection (April 2) and Douglas Fairbanks in “Robin Hood” (April 30).

Comments / 0

Related
thurstontalk.com

It’s Summer, Music and Much More at the Nisqually Valley Barbecue Rally on July 23 in Yelm

Summer means the best of outdoor food, music and fun. And you will find all three at the July 23 Nisqually Valley Barbecue Rally from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organized by the Yelm Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event features professional and amateur barbecue chefs, bands, vendors, games and more. The family-friendly gathering will be at the Yelm City Park. There’s no gate fee and parking is also free.
YELM, WA
97.5 KISS FM

The Sensational Summer Seafair Festival Returns To Seattle

Ahoy, matey! Seattle Seafair is back! It's been two years since the multi-faceted Seafair Festival took over the streets - and waters - of Seattle. But the hydroplane racing, Blue Angels sky-show, and Torchlight Parade parade return June 27th for Seafair's 72nd year. It's a tradition that connects the Seattle of old to the modern tech giant that it has become.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Arts Festival, Day 1, is in the books

The Edmonds Arts Festival drew a crowd on opening day Friday, and photographer Julia Wiese was there to capture the scene. The festival continues at Frances Anderson Center in downtown Edmonds Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more in Rachel Gardner’s column, 10 reasons to attend this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival, here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Center#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Live Show#Live Performances#Art#Dance Troupe#Performing#Musical Theater#Latin Grammy
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: A Medieval Faire, Washington State Summer Con, and Juneteenth

Make like Bill and Ted and hop into your time-traveling phone booth to go back to the Middle Ages at the Kitsap Medieval Faire this weekend. Watch the most noble of fighters display their valor in the tournaments; learn about medieval crafts where blacksmiths, potters, scribes, and cooks demonstrate their skills; and take part in historical dances and songs as bards and minstrels play. Learn more here.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Summer concerts return to the Northwest

SEATTLE — Concerts were one of the first things to go away when COVID hit. But thankfully they are back in a big way! Here's a look at a few of the acts headed our way. Our summer concert lineup starts off local. Seattle's own Fleet Foxes will be performing live songs for the first time from their 2020 release, "Shore." They play the Moore Theatre on June 23.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Set Sail to Black Sand Bay for a Weekend of Fun at the Northwest Pirate Festival in Lacey

Pints of beer, firing cannons, treasures galore, tricorn-hatted pirates and corseted damsels await your company at the Northwest Pirate Festival in Lacey on July 9 and 10. Get dressed in your pirate best or come as you are—there are plenty of shops to properly outfit you if you feel underdressed—for a weekend of family-friendly fun! Black Sand Bay is a pirate’s haven that King George II and Queen Caroline of Great Britain wants control over. See battles and more as each side invites you to join—are you a pirate or royal at heart?
westsideseattle.com

The art of retirement: Beloved teacher Brian Gaynor goes out with flying colors

How do you become beloved? Constant caring about others is a good place to start and Brian Gaynor whose last day as a teacher was this past week should know. Gaynor spent 20 years at Highland Park Elementary, then the last six at Gatewood Elementary teaching fourth grade. Along the way he found time to enjoy the sport of paddle boarding. He has worked as a raft guide, scuba instructor, on dive boats, and grew up surfing in Claremont, California.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 4th of July Firework Displays in Thurston County

It’s that time again! Time for hot dogs, barbecue, sparklers and fireworks! There is nothing more summer than the Fourth of July and we’ve got plenty of fun things to do right here in our county. Here’s the information on the 2022 July Fourth Firework Displays in Thurston County.
seattlerefined.com

Mid-century magnificence awaits in this neighborhood in Clyde Hill

Welcome to Mercia, an elegant hidden gem at the crest of Clyde Hill where the sky simply feels brighter. This neighborhood of about 35 homes is perfectly nestled between Bellevue and Seattle near the east edge of Lake Washington, offering privacy that is balanced with proximity to everything you want and need.
CLYDE HILL, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Barred owl on the hunt

From photographer Ken Pickle, who spotted this scene at an Edmonds park Thursday: “An adult barred owl was on a lower branch and seemed intent on listening to something. Then it flew down to a tree; I couldn’t tell what was happening until it came up with a baby bird it had pulled from a nest. Nature at work…”
EDMONDS, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: Standing in the middle of Puget Sound

Barbara Twaddell said it best: "I felt like I was standing in the middle of Puget Sound." She was at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and sent a picture to prove it!. Richmond Beach was a good spot for seagulls to fish - shallow water and not a lot of people.
EDMONDS, WA
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chris Daniels Leaving KING 5 in Seattle?

Seattle is abuzz with a rumor that one of its longtime anchors is leaving KING 5. Chris Daniels has been responsible for some of Emerald City’s ground-breaking coverage for decades, especially Seattle sports. So rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 are gaining traction on social media. Is Chris Daniels leaving the NBC affiliate or retiring from broadcasting altogether? Where is he going next? KING 5 viewers can rest easy as there’s no change in its anchor lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
wanderwisdom.com

10 Things Not to Miss When Visiting Seattle

Christine is a former Seattle resident who is passionate about food, alternative health, travel and autos!. I lived in Seattle for a few years and used to visit my grandparents on Whidbey Island in the summers. I would suggest trying to visit Seattle in July or August because it really does rain the rest of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

The Earth beneath our feet

Gary Ritchie, PhD, the author of Inside Plants, has written a Thurston County Historical Journal issue on the history of the ground on which we garden. It is a fantastic tale. If not for all the science that supports it, no one would believe it. And it’s so complicated, many of us will not fully grasp more than its basic ideas.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

What’s open and closed for Juneteenth in Seattle and WA

The newest federal, state and city holiday, Juneteenth, takes place this weekend, meaning many government facilities and services will be closed or have modified hours Monday in observance. Juneteenth is a day of remembrance dedicated to the last enslaved Black Americans. More than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was...
SEATTLE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
1K+
Followers
140
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy