'Elden Ring' Player Smacks Down Margit Using A Harp For A Controller

Overwatch 2 has been confirmed to be free-to-play when it launches later this year and another new hero has been added to the mix in the awaited sequel. As announced in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, the Junker Queen is the newest playable tank character, wielding a shotgun for her primary weapon as well as a concerningly hefty two-handed axe to bash those who get too close. Her abilities comprise of a speedy dash which suspends multiple spinning axes around her and boomeranging her axe forward in a style not unlike the God of War. It's her magnetic glove that gives her these abilities so the best way to counter such attacks is by throwing a handful of iron filings in her face. (PSA: do not do that.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO