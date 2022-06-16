ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Elden Ring' Player Smacks Down Margit Using A Harp For A Controller

By Kate Harrold
 3 days ago
If you happen to have a spare harp lying around, I have just the challenge for you. It’s no secret that Elden Ring players are full of creativity when it comes to tackling the various foes of the Lands Between. One such player managed to defeat the game...

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

