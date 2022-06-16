ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry LaLonde and Les Claypool join Alex Lifeson to discuss A Farewell To Kings and recall that one time the Rush guitarist used a tortilla chip as a guitar pick

By Joe Bosso
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Primus on tour playing the 1977 classic, the band's guitarist and bassist/frontman talk tribute acts and discuss the album's legacy with Rush's Alex Lifeson. “Honestly, this whole thing started as a joke,” says bassist Les Claypool, explaining how he and his Primus bandmates – guitarist Larry “Ler” Lalonde and drummer...

