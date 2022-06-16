ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Would Californians have saved $2,400 if the gas tax were suspended in January?

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

California Senate and Assembly Republicans gathered on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday to call out Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic lawmakers for what they described as 100 days of inaction on suspending the gas tax. Republicans have pushed for the measure since January.

The tax is 51.1 cents per gallon, set to increase to 53.9 cents on July 1.

Claim: Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said Californians missed out on big savings because the tax was not suspended in January.

“In fact if we had done it when we called for it at the beginning of the year, everyone would have saved over $2,400 right now,” said Gallagher.

Rating: False

Details: Casey Dunn, press secretary for the California Assembly Republican Caucus, said in an email that Assemblyman Gallagher misspoke. Dunn said that savings would be in the hundreds of dollars, with the exact amount depending on the vehicle and mileage driven.

Here’s what The Bee found through a quick analysis.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in California is $6.435 a gallon. Filling a 12-gallon tank would cost about $77.22 at that price. Subtract 51 cents a gallon, and it’s closer to $71.10, a savings of $6.12.

It means that someone filling their tank at that rate once a week beginning in January would save a little over $134. To save $2,400, a person would have to fill up 392 times.

Families with multiple vehicles might have saved hundreds if the tax were suspended. However, opponents of suspension have argued that nothing would stop the oil and gas industry from raising prices to make up for the reduction.

rickey
3d ago

Georgia dropped it's gas taxes months ago. The California government has taxes on gasoline from years past, that was to be eliminated, but it is still 5her

Drenton Beres
3d ago

$2400 is probably an over shoot but this author is also inaccurate on their assessment too. If they suspended the gas tax in January we'd be saving a lot of money but it's hard to truly assess. The higher gas prices are driving up the transportation costs of goods like food sold in stores which is passed onto us the consumer. Transportation costs have gone up on everything such is passed onto us. If the California Government paused ALL the state taxes/fees, we're talking about a $1.20 per gallon which would really put money back into the pockets of the consumer.Sacramento wants to blame big oil for price gouging but also doesn't want to look at themselves as they've taxed Californians into a nearly $100 billion record surplus. That's over taxation right there!!!!! AKA price gouging.

Oh, oh....!!!
3d ago

“No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.” — Joe Biden, 2020

The Sacramento Bee

