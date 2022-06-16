ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News Tribune

‘Attainable’ townhomes to replace ‘workforce housing’ project at Tacoma property

By Debbie Cockrell
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1eVS_0gCbrlxi00

The site of a formerly planned “workforce housing” development in the Charlotte’s Blueberry Park neighborhood of Tacoma has been sold to another developer with new plans for the property.

Green Harbor Communities’ The Preserve had been planned to bring more than 70 affordable homes on acreage next to the park.

In May, Green Harbor sold off eight parcels, 28.4 acres, to an LLC representing Soundbuilt Homes of Puyallup for $3.6 million, down from an original asking price of nearly $10 million in its original listing last April.

Kurt Wilson, chief operations officer with Soundbuilt, told The News Tribune via email in response to questions this week that townhomes are now planned for the property.

“We will be submitting a subdivision application for approximately 120 zero-lot line townhomes in an effort to bring more attainable housing to Tacoma,” he wrote.

Wilson added, “We are hoping to illustrate how effective zoning in the urban areas with transit and adequate utility service can provide increased opportunities for homeownership in Tacoma.”

With initial paperwork already completed with the city through the previous proposal, Wilson said developers hope to move through the permitting process “in less than 6 months after our application is made.”

The Preserve project was launched with the purchase in 2018 of the site from Tacoma Public Schools by the Green Harbor developers for $427,500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjmcq_0gCbrlxi00
A road leads into the former Preserve housing development site next to Charlotte’s Blueberry Park in Tacoma. Green Harbor Communities in May sold the site to Soundbuilt Homes for $3.6 million. Green Harbor Communities/Courtesy

That project was set to offer homes priced below $300,000 to those making $75,000 or less annually, via a leasehold program unique to the development. It also designated 22 acres for wetland preservation and preserving the site’s tree canopy at 70 percent.

Despite attracting attention both from city officials and national media for its goals, Green Harbor’s vision never took off. The Preserve struggled to find qualified buyers and found it increasingly difficult to offer low-cost housing amid rising costs , notably lumber. Spiraling lumber costs and a pandemic that blew up the construction supply chain added to the project’s demise, Michael Pressnall, one of the developers, told The News Tribune in April 2021.

A broker information packet from April 2021 described the property with 13.31 acres of buildable land and about 15 acres of wetlands, noting the site “provides mitigation opportunity for this project or other potential projects.”

The Preserve isn’t entirely just a memory. A notice of violation posted June 7 on the city’s permit portal shows an expired building permit tied to unfinished previous construction on site.

Wilson told The News Tribune, “It is for one of the homes onsite that is partially constructed and not planned to be finished with the new design proposal.”

The city did not provide any additional information to the violation in response to questions as of Wednesday evening.

The shifting plans are reflective of the changing demands in the area, as builders push to either get projects approved or finished before a market cool down takes hold.

Pre-application plans submitted to the city in December by another builder also proposed a townhome development on The Preserve site.

Other developments

Separately, a townhome project near The Preserve property, the 80-unit Pacific Ridge, 8445 Pacific Ave., is for sale for $30 million by Harbor Custom Development, one of six sites it hopes to sell. Sterling Griffin, president and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, told The News Tribune earlier this year the site would become apartments based on market demand. Harbor bought that property to develop in May 2021 from Azure Northwest Homes for $2 million.

Meanwhile, a new single-family home development has been proposed about two miles southwest of The Preserve.

A land-use public notice was posted Monday by the city of Tacoma of plans for the development at 1638 S. 80th St., a few blocks from Hosmer Street. According to the notice, the plans call for establishing 31 single-family residential lots with an average lot size of 4,500 square feet over 4.25 acres. The project, listed as Patterson Estates, is at the initial environmental review and critical areas verification stage for permits.

The site is generally located east of South Alaska Street, south of South 80th Street, and west of South Sheridan Avenue with its south line at 82nd Street extended, according to John Harrington, principal planner with the city.

Archived legal notices show another “Patterson Estates” plan was introduced in 2013 for 20-single-family residential homes over 3.4 acres, at that time listed “south of South 80th Street, south of the terminus of South Asotin Street.”

In the latest project, Harrington noted via email in response to questions that the “intersection of South Asotin Street and South 80th Street is at the proposed entrance to the development.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwHyQ_0gCbrlxi00
An outline of the proposed Patterson Estates Plat project. The site is generally located east of South Alaska Street, south of South 80th Street, and west of South Sheridan Avenue with its south line at 82nd Street extended. Submitted photo/City of Tacoma

Ark Properties LLC led by Vitaliy Mikshanskiy is the developer, represented by Contour Engineering of Gig Harbor in the land-use application.

Andrea Haug, South End Neighborhood Council vice chair, told The News Tribune this week, “Currently we are in the process of notifying community stakeholders of this project and have reached out” to the city for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

East 27th/East Wiley Street in Tacoma closes June 21-24

TACOMA – Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close East 27th/East Wiley Street at East L Street in Tacoma one more time to finish sidewalks, curbs, and paving. Atkinson Construction crews will close the intersection around-the-clock from 7 a.m., Tuesday, June 21 through 5...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for the Transportation Commission

City of Tacoma announcement. The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Transportation Commission:. At-Large, District No. 2, and District No. 3. All members must be Tacoma residents. If your Council District is unknown, visit cityoftacoma.org/DistrictMap. The Transportation Commission advises the City Council on transportation-related matters,...
TACOMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Bremerton weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Bremerton, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BREMERTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Keeping track of vacant properties: Olympia considering a registry

Olympia's Land Use and Environment Committee will endorse an ordinance establishing a vacant property registration program to assist the city in identifying abandoned or vacant property. During the committee meeting yesterday, John Mahone of Olympia Code Enforcement discussed a brief program overview to prevent the vacant properties from becoming attractive...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Development#Real Estate#Llc#The News Tribune#Tacoma Public Schools
ncwlife.com

Seattle weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Seattle, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

125-Unit Apartment Project Planned Near Des Moines Rail Station

A joint-venture group is planning a mixed-use apartment project with 125 market-rate apartments in Des Moines near the future Kent-Des Moines station that’s part of the Sound Transit Link light rail extension from Angle Lake to Federal Way targeted for service in 2024. Redmond-based GIS Development Corp. and New...
DES MOINES, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 4th of July Firework Displays in Thurston County

It’s that time again! Time for hot dogs, barbecue, sparklers and fireworks! There is nothing more summer than the Fourth of July and we’ve got plenty of fun things to do right here in our county. Here’s the information on the 2022 July Fourth Firework Displays in Thurston County.
thejoltnews.com

Elizabeth St. housing to include two roads to 18th Ave.

Olympia’s Site Plan Review committee yesterday heard an updated plan for the 57-unit Elizabeth Street multifamily housing project at 1627 Elizabeth St. SE. According to project engineer Chris Cramer, of Patrick Harron and Associates, they updated their 2018 plan by putting two access roads to 18th Avenue. Initially, the...
OLYMPIA, WA
nypressnews.com

What’s open and closed for Juneteenth in Seattle and WA

The newest federal, state and city holiday, Juneteenth, takes place this weekend, meaning many government facilities and services will be closed or have modified hours Monday in observance. Juneteenth is a day of remembrance dedicated to the last enslaved Black Americans. More than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

More homeowners add solar, but do your homework to avoid getting burned by misleading claims

Solar power installations on home rooftops are surging in Oregon and Washington state. Alongside, you may have noticed an uptick in ads pitching rooftop solar, or even gotten an in-person solicitation. Some of the sales pitches contain dubious or potentially misleading claims. And now, consumer watchdogs are urging homeowners to do their homework before signing any contract.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Olympia's CDBG fund $30,000 short of expected

Olympia's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation for rehabilitation, housing and support public services projects is $30,000 less than what the city expected, CDBG program specialist Anastacia Everett said during the city council meeting last night. According to Everett, Olympia's new CDBG allocation is $368,187. She said they were expecting...
OLYMPIA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
278
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy