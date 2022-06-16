ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Strawberry season is here. Here are details about local u-pick sites and all things strawberry

By Cayli Yanagida, Genevieve Belmaker
The Olympian
 3 days ago

Rainy weather and cooler-than-normal spring temperatures in Western Washington have pushed back the strawberry season and caused berry farmers to delay, shorten and even cancel popular public u-pick activities this year.

On Monday, Spooner Berry Farms announced on Instagram they were opening for a season “trial run.” They told The Olympian that they plan on opening the u-pick next week.

Other Thurston County farms are also preparing to begin harvesting, and will offer stands, festivals and u-pick opportunities for families.

We put together a list of Thurston County u-pick locations for the 2022 season, and included details of the annual festival at the South Bay Grange that is this weekend.

Times are subject to change due to weather, so make sure to call the farms before going and check their social media accounts for most recent customer updates.

Strawberry u-pick sites

SPOONER BERRY FARMS

Where: 3327 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia

When: 9 a.m. starting June 20 or so

  • On June 13, 2022, Spooner Berry Farms opened. Sue Spooner said the u-pick berries will be ready in about 10 days.

  • Raspberries, marionberries and blackberries will be available starting in July and blueberries will start in August.

Contact: 360-456-4554; spoonerberryfarms.com and on Facebook .

PIGMAN’S PRODUCE PATCH

Wher e: 10633 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia

When: Afternoons on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday

  • “Strawberry season is soon!” said owners Jan and Dean Pigman on Facebook at the end of May , promising they will post updates when u-pick berry picking begins, as well as availability.

  • U-pick strawberries start in June and continue throughout summer. Hours are dependent on weather and product availability.

Contact: 360-491-3276; PigmansProduce@gmail.com and on Facebook .

Thurston County strawberry events

STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

Where: 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Contact: sbgrangeevents@gmail.com

Checklist for u-pick strawberries

  • Buckets or containers are usually provided by the farm, but it is highly advisable to bring your own containers from home. Most farms will sell you boxes if you plan to take flats of berries.

  • Wear older clothes that you don’t mind getting muddy and berry-stained, and closed-toe shoes to protect your feet.

  • Bring cash for payment.

  • Call ahead or check the farm’s social media accounts and website before going to confirm they are open and berries are available.

Tips to grow your own strawberries

  • Try to plant a species of strawberry that is native, or endemic, to your region. It will live longer and be stronger.
  • Be prepared to nurture plants through winter and do low-down hand-weeding.
  • Strawberries typically require 20-25 inches of rainfall during the growing season.
  • June-bearers are the most surefire variety of strawberry, as they tend to taste sweeter and produce well for multiple years.
  • During the first year, fertilize incrementally at two, six and eight weeks after planting.

Fun facts about strawberries

  • Strawberries are nutrient-dense fruits and are known as a “superfood” that is packed with antioxidants.

  • They are fat-free and low calorie, and are full of vitamins and minerals.

  • Ounce for ounce, strawberries contain more vitamin C than most citrus fruits, including oranges. This means that eight medium-sized strawberries contain 140% of the U.S. RDA for vitamin C.

  • Strawberries contain folate, fiber, potassium, and other antioxidants, such as phytochemicals, that can reduce the risk of certain cancers and heart disease.

Strawberry shortcake recipe

For a classic, biscuit-style strawberry shortcake at home with local berries, try this recipe from AllRecipes.com .

Comments / 0

thurstontalk.com

2022 4th of July Firework Displays in Thurston County

It’s that time again! Time for hot dogs, barbecue, sparklers and fireworks! There is nothing more summer than the Fourth of July and we’ve got plenty of fun things to do right here in our county. Here’s the information on the 2022 July Fourth Firework Displays in Thurston County.
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: Big cruise ship

Cruise ships have resumed sailings from Seattle, in spite of continuing COVID-19. This multi-decked behemoth sailed by on Friday, June 17, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Police looking for girl abducted 7 years ago, suspect possibly seen in Olympia

SEATTLE - Seattle Police asking for the public's help in finding 7-year-old Julia. Police say on Nov. 6, 2014, Jason Potter was ordered by the King County Superior Court to turn over custody of his 7-year-old daughter Julia to her mother. He fled from a home in North Seattle and hadn't been heard from until September 2021 when he was possibly seen at a nursing home in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
