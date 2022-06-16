YMCA Men’s Softball Wednesday Results

In Salem Recreation/Marion County YMCA men’s softball at Bryan Park on Thursday night it was Modern Woodmen beating Diamonds 6-3, Lock N Roll Self Storage shutout Odd Fellows 10-0 and Iuka State Bank beat Prestige Worldwide 16-5.
The Salem Wildcats JV baseball team knocked off Benton for the 2nd time this week, winning last night on the road 11-6. The Cats opened up a 1-1 game in the second when they plated 5 runs. They would tack on 4 more in the fifth to pull away. Rhett...
Ameren Illinois is now reporting all customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon have had their power restored following the severe weather Friday morning. There are 42 outages listed in the 62801 Centralia zip code at the time of this seven Saturday night update. The number of outages has been shrinking...
Jane Faye Ioerger, 88, of Centralia passed away, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center. She was born September 6, 1934, the daughter of Frank and Lola (McHaney) Storment in Salem, IL. She married Dale Ioerger on September 6, 1959, at the Patoka United Methodist Church. In 2003, he preceded her in death.
Ameren Illinois is reporting that 29 customers in Marion County remain without power as of 3 Sunday afternoon. Ameren lists 18 of the outages in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. Statewide, Ameren is down to just 178 outages. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
A Juneteenth Celebration is set for Saturday in Laura Leake Park in Centralia. Juneteenth Chair Malaya Downey is inviting everyone to come to enjoy a free day in the park. “We’ll have a vendor market and different family games and activities from 1-4 pm. We will also have a car show and the biggest surprise is the old Schnuck’s giant shopping cart that used to be in the Halloween Parade is making another appearance. We will have cake walks, bingo, and all-around good times. One of the things our committee has decided to do is to honor different people in the community who have gone above and beyond to service to the community. We think that is very important.”
The Salem and Centralia 911 answering centers were flooded with calls after severe thunderstorms passed through the Marion County area on Friday morning. Both Salem Police Chief Sean Reynolds and Centralia Acting Police Chief Steve Whritenour say the communications officers did an outstanding job in handling the call volume and getting information out to the power companies and sending emergency services that were needed.
William J. “Bill” Hallett, age 72 of Kinmundy, Passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Odin Healthcare Center in Odin. William was born on September 14, 1949, in Buffalo, New York, the son of L.E. Villiaume II and E.R. Jaeckle. He married Sandra K. (Haught) Hallett on June 24, 1987, in Centralia, IL and she survives in Kinmundy.
Centralia Police arrested a 41-year-old homeless Centralia man for violation of bail bond. Patrick Cobb was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 30-year-old Centralia woman was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a conviction for making a false 911 call. Bianca Meeks of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Ameren Illinois is now estimating it will take up to Saturday evening to get power restored to all customers in Centralia following damage caused by severe thunderstorms Friday morning. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says they are calling in extra resources from IP from the Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, and Washington areas as...
Three people were taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia for treatment of minor injuries following a van-pickup truck crash late Wednesday morning in Centralia. Centralia Police say a van driven by Dominic Figueroa of Bryant Lane in Salem was traveling westbound on Calumet approaching the Lincoln...
A two-vehicle crash at Kell Road and Route 37 sent one of the drivers to the hospital late Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 97-year-old Frank Davidson of Pinewood Lane was traveling southbound on Route 37 when he made a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming northbound SUV driven by 62-year-old Charles Green of Walnut Hill Road in Texico.
Susan E. Roper, age 57 of Centralia, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ms. Roper was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 22, 1964, a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Mary Ellen (Commire) Roper. Susan worked for a time at Henry Ford Hospital and later worked at Arrow Group and Pulsar Plastics. She loved being with her family, spending time with her children, and watching her granddaughter grow. Susan loved all living creatures and enjoyed feeding squirrels by hand and birds. She also liked listening to music and dancing.
Centralia Police arrested a 39-year-old Centralia resident on multiple charges. Carlos Smith of South Hickory was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance, obstructing ID, driving on a revoked license, possession of cannabis, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. A 27-year-old Odin woman has...
Centralia City Firemen say a fire that started around the electrical box of the William Spencer home on Bel Air Drive in Centralia may have been related to the Friday morning severe weather. It was the second fire put out by firemen that appeared to have ties to the storm...
City Manager Kory Smith has announced that a conditional appointment has been offered to Centralia Fire Captain Jeff Day to be the department’s next fire chief. Day has been serving as Acting Fire Chief following Chief John Lynch’s retirement. Day will be sworn in as the fire chief at the next city council meeting on June 27th following council approval of the appointment.
Centralia Police say a 61-year-old Centralia man escaped with apparent minor injuries after his pickup truck was struck by a large tree as he was driving southbound down the 1600 block of Moonglow Road. Guy Donahoo was heading to work just after six Friday morning during the height of the...
A 20-year-old Patoka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Gray Road south of the Berry Road intersection in rural Alma. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Gebke of McNichol Road was traveling northbound on the Gray Road when he ran off the right side of the pavement, overcorrected, and then ran off the left side of the road and struck a power pole.
Monday is the federal and state Juneteenth Holiday. Most federal and state offices will be closed and area courthouses will not be open. However, Salem and Centralia City Halls will be open and there will be no change in trash collection for the coming week. Many financial institutions will be...
A 39-year-old Salem man declined hospital treatment after his motorcycle crashed into a tree Friday morning that had fallen across the 1600 block of Green Street Road east of Central City. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jason Lewis of Lowell Street was unable to stop in time to avoid the...
Comments / 0