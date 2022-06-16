YMCA Men’s Softball Wednesday Results

A Juneteenth Celebration is set for Saturday in Laura Leake Park in Centralia. Juneteenth Chair Malaya Downey is inviting everyone to come to enjoy a free day in the park. “We’ll have a vendor market and different family games and activities from 1-4 pm. We will also have a car show and the biggest surprise is the old Schnuck’s giant shopping cart that used to be in the Halloween Parade is making another appearance. We will have cake walks, bingo, and all-around good times. One of the things our committee has decided to do is to honor different people in the community who have gone above and beyond to service to the community. We think that is very important.”

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO